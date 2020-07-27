How the NFL plans to play a season during the pandemic

Training camps are preparing to open this week, welcoming 32 teams, some of them in areas that are Covid-19 hot spots.

There are some officials who think soccer should skip a season or delay it until spring. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN in June that it would be "very difficult to see how you can play soccer this fall" if the NFL and college players didn't live in isolation and everyone was tested. the days.

"Soccer may not happen this year," he said at the time.

But the league feels safe right now, a full roster of 16 games per team is possible, given the protocols it has agreed with the players.

"I think people are trying to be really thoughtful about this," said Dr. Allen Sills, NFL medical director and neurosurgeon. He sat exclusively with CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and gave him a strange look at how the Atlanta Falcons and NFL are preparing to play amid a pandemic.

"I think people see risk and risk mitigation in different ways. But I feel like it's the right thing to try to learn to live with this virus. I really do," Sills told Gupta.

But the NFL may have to consider new measures, given the Major League Baseball news that Miami Marlins members tested positive for the virus. Monday's opening game for the Marlins and the game between the Yankees and the Phillies in Philadelphia, where Miami played over the weekend, were postponed.

& # 39; Everything we do will have an impact & # 39;

Normally, at this point, NFL teams would have already had several off-season meetings and dozens of players would spend days at training camp, competing for one of 55 possible places on the list. More than 250 coaches, staff and other personnel on site would be present.

Players would go to team meetings, train in the weight room, meet on the field, and eat together in a cafeteria.

But more than 4 million people in the United States have been infected with the virus, and more than 147,000 Americans have died. It is not clear whether the people who have recovered have any immunity to the virus. Some therapies help people with Covid-19, but the potential vaccines are still in various stages of testing.

Sills compared his work to return football to work with his patients. "We know in medicine that we can never eliminate risk, but we do everything we can to try to minimize or mitigate those risks," Sills told Gupta.

Tests that are part of the daily routine.

Testing has been a key component in bringing players back. When players enter the camp, they will be evaluated. Players must have two negative tests within 72 hours in order to participate in training camp.

Thereafter, the union and league agreed to test each player daily for at least the first two weeks of training camp, and finally switch to alternate-day hours once a team maintains a 5% positivity rate. .

These tests will be carried out by BioReference Laboratories. Sills told Gupta that the company opened up laboratory capabilities that were not being used.

Both the league and the union have said they don't want their testing program to take away resources from the public.

"We hope to have positive cases"

In the first few days, Sills hopes they will discover infected people.

Last week, according to players who signed up for training camp and did their initial tests, the players union said 59 players had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"First of all, we hope to have positive cases. We would love it if we didn't," Sills told Gupta before the test results were announced. "But if you look at the state of the pandemic right now, I think that when all the players get together, we can expect a lot of positive cases."

Once a player tests positive, he will isolate himself and receive proper treatment, Sills said.

And while the public often views NFL players as being in top physical condition, the union says its data shows that up to 70% of players fall into categories that the Centers for Control and Disease prevention considered high risk for Covid-19, such as minorities and people with certain health conditions including obesity and asthma.

"What we have done is follow the CDC's risk guidelines (and) make decisions about which ones put our players at high risk," said DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the National Football League Players Association. "Players can rely on those risk factors to make decisions about whether or not they will play."

Mitigation through technology.

Technology could help the league try to mitigate some risks.

Players will have a proximity tracking device while participating in team activities, including traveling to road games. The devices can provide accurate data on who the players were, how close they were, and for how long.

The devices will beep or blink when players or staff get too close and could greatly facilitate contact tracking when a player tests positive. The device does not track the GPS location, it only tracks the distance.

The league has also worked with sportswear company Oakley to design a plastic mouth guard for players' helmets. Basically, this is an extension of the eye shield that some players use. It will have multiple layers of plastic and a filter material in hopes of helping reduce transmission. How effective it is remains to be seen.

According to the NFL, players are strongly recommended to wear the mouth guard. Currently not required, but still under discussion between the NFL and the Players Association.

Other changes include the way players would typically congregate.

At the Falcons' facility, the dining area has been moved outside under a tent and players will sit alone at the tables several feet away. The weights will be performed at a scheduled time with fewer players and the weights will be marked with a ribbon indicating which will be used by a certain group.

Movie watching meetings and sessions will be online rather than in person.

Normally, players would work with a team of more than 200 people. But now, only 100 employees will have credentials to be in the practice facility.

"Our motto is getting smaller and smaller," said Sills.

At training facilities, staff will spray equipment in training rooms and there will be black boxes that use UV light to disinfect cell phones and car keys.

NFL and players finally agree on protocols

The league and union have had intense negotiations in recent weeks about how to get players back on the field. They discussed a number of issues, including test protocols, who players can interact with and how, and what options players have to choose not to participate, and finally reached an agreement on Friday.

Soon after, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif decided to opt out of this season. to focus on her job as an assistant in a long-term care facility in Canada. He has been working there throughout the entire pandemic.

"Being on the front line during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it places on people and our health system," he wrote. "I can't afford to potentially transmit the virus in our communities just to play the sport I love. If I'm going to take risks, I will do so by caring for patients."

The head of the players' union told CNN that he wants the league to have better communication with athletes and their families.

"We have great protocols. While we have the ability to conduct inspections, if the league fails to maintain close contact with players from their families and does not make the necessary changes, the best protocols in the world will not work," said Smith. .

The decisions affect the entire community, not just the league, he said.

"Everything we do will have an impact on families at home, and it will have an impact on first responders, community service and others in the community, and believing otherwise is pure fantasy," he told CNN.

Anxious players on the eve of training camp

The most recent NFL game was the Super Bowl in early February, two days after US officials declared a public health emergency. A month later, the nation realized when the NBA took players off the court before a scheduled game, and the nature of the pandemic became much more real to many people.

Since then, the team's training facilities have been like ghost towns. Players have worked with personal trainers as they watch how states handle the pandemic

"They have the same anxiety as you, right. All the problems you have about your personal safety they have. And they have them when they enter this world of soccer," said Rich McKay, president and CEO of the Falcons. "So they trust us. And they trust the union to make sure that all the protocols that we do, everything that we can, is at the highest level."

McKay said they will proceed slowly at first.

"We want to crawl," he said to Gupta. "We don't even want to walk, jog, run. We want to crawl, then we want to walk, then we want to jump. We want to make sure that they feel safe, comfortable, and that we do whatever we can."

McKay believes the NFL can do everything safely, learning from the lessons of the other team sports leagues that have opened up before. But unlike the NBA and MLS, which have all of their teams in one city, NFL players will be in dozens of communities and go home for the night.

The system can only be strong if NFL staff adhere to the guidelines.

"One of the things that we have recognized with this virtual bubble is that everyone in that team ecosystem, as we call it, is going to share the risk, the right players, the coaches, the staff, if they are close to each other every day. , they are going to share the risk, "Sills said. "They also share mutual responsibility, which means they each make good decisions when they are away from the facility."

The NFL season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 10.