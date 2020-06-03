How The Office Almost Turned Michael Scott Into A Murderer

Office showrunner Greg Daniels reveals that he had to put his feet on the ground when the writers wanted to take a dark turn and turn Michael into a murderer.

The office Showrunner Greg Daniels revealed in a recent interview that he had to put his feet on the ground when the writers wanted to turn Steve Carell's character Michael Scott into a murderer. Based on the original 2001 British comedy of the same name, the fake-style series premiered on NBC in 2005 and then redefined American comedies. The office takes place in Scranton, Pennsylvania at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. To enhance the documentary feel of the show, it was not filmed in front of a studio audience and featured no hint of laughter. After nine seasons, The office ended in May 2013 with 201 episodes.

The office It had a great cast made up of Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer. However, Carell's performance as Michael was undoubtedly the most outstanding on the show. Surprisingly, the character was not initially well received after the six episodes of season one. Integral to the success of the program was the launch of The 40-year-old virgin in 2005, he made Carell a household name and inspired some Michael Scott character tweaks.

Daniels, the show's creator, showrunner, and a student of Saturday night live writing room he spoke to The Guardian about The office. The interview also featured producer Mike Schur, alongside stars Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor) and B.J. Novak (Ryan Howard), who also wrote for the hit comedy series. Daniels revealed a dark plot point that bounced around the writers' room before he stepped in and reigned things:

There were times when (the writers) fell in love with a joke, and I had to put my foot down. For example, they really wanted Michael to kill Meredith with his car. That was an early pitch, where he runs her over in the parking lot and then comes back, puts on a tire, and finishes the job. I was like "You can't do that, that's crazy!"

Michael hits Meredith with his car in the first game of season four, which sows the seeds of the gags for the rest of the season and beyond. However, turning Michael into an assassin would have ruined the pace of the shows and the theme arc. The branch manager became the show's northern star, continually moving the line between the loving boss and hatching crazy plans. While the writers' idea about tire iron brings to mind a provocative image, it doesn't align with the character.

The scene would have provided a memorable start to the season, but it impacted the character's arc and painted the writers in a corner. Michael is sometimes nasty and alien, but he is not cruel unless Toby is in the mix. While Michael's earplugs from the early seasons certainly cast the murderous vibe, the show was probably correct in deciding not to go there. Fans should be grateful for the decision, which led to five more glorious stations than The office.

