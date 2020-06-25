How the PGA Tour should handle the increase in coronavirus cases

CROMWELL, Connecticut – The PGA Tour will be played this week at the Travelers Championship. The plan is to do it next week in Detroit and then in the weeks after.

As it should.

When news of COVID-19's positive tests and prominent players who withdrew from the tournament began breaking out around the TPC River Highlands on Wednesday, social media alarmists emerged around the world.

Cancel travelers. Suspend the PGA Tour season.

Those were the prevailing hot shots immediately after the news.

With all due respect to (not to mention a healthy fear of) the unpredictable nature of COVID-19, a touch of the brakes and a grip on reality were needed. Don't panic.

Was there an increase in positive testing in the last two days in the Travelers, which has lost five players, including Brooks Koepka, whose caddy Ricky Elliott tested positive, to withdrawals?

Of course.

Would the fact that two caddies and one player test positive this week be reason to believe that there is an outbreak of COVID-19 on the PGA Tour?

Not.

In the three weeks since the PGA Tour restarted its season, it has conducted 2,757 "tournament tests in the market" in total, with only seven of them positive, according to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

That is a very low percentage. If anything, it's surprising that so few have tested positive so far in three events. So what happened this week, based on the numbers, shouldn't be surprising. Instead, it should serve as a wake-up call for players and caddies to observe security protocols with even more diligence and detail than during the first two weeks.

"We need to learn to live with this virus," Monahan said Wednesday. "This virus is not going anywhere. You will have more (positive) tests in the future."

Charley Hoffman, who serves as the 16-member PGA Tour Player Advisory Council Chairman, said it was better on Wednesday when he told the Golf Channel: "We are not invincible," adding: "The first week, we received a fake feeling of security. & # 39; & # 39;

"We are taking this very seriously. If we want to continue playing golf, we have to find out what we have to do to stay away from the (virus)."

PAC board member Justin Thomas said: “Everyone must do their job. It's a great image, and you need to do not only what's best for you, but most importantly, what's best for the tour, because a mistake someone makes could end up ruining other guys or potentially suspending the tour again. " "

The Koepka-Elliott case is a prime example of how random it is to get the virus, because it can be argued that perhaps no player has been more cautious about keeping the virus out of their small circle. Koepka has been staying in private homes with his girlfriend, caddy and a private chef and has been a borderline militant on keeping the circle closed.

"I told everyone on my team that they are practically locked up," Koepka said Tuesday. "There's no reason for someone to leave the house. (We're just) trying to limit our exposure. I'm taking it seriously. I really don't feel like doing much, just being with my team."

Now his computer has been infected, despite his own strict personal bubble.

Koepka expressed little surprise Tuesday that some positive COVID tests emerged when he said: "The odds are not with us that someone is not going to test positive."

A day later, when he, his brother, and his caddy flew back to their Florida home, his words were eerily prophetic.