How the Red Bulls are adjusting to life in the bubble

The Red Bulls are in the bubble. And while it has already broken out for two MLS teams, they are feeling comfortable and not complaining.

The Red Bulls will make their first MLS appearance at the Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida on Saturday against the Houston Dynamo.

"We walked in, we had our usual 12-24 hour quarantine, we passed our tests, we were able to see the hotel, acclimatize, get out and play," defender Aaron Long said during a Zoom call with the media on Thursday.

Captain Sean Davis was impressed that team personnel gave each player an N-95 mask.

However, all preventative measures failed to keep FC Dallas and Nashville SC in the tournament. FC Dallas pulled out earlier this week after 10 players tested positive and Nashville pulled out Thursday.

"It's kind of troubling, you know," Long said, "in these bubbles and in tight spaces, things can spread very quickly."

Manager Chris Armas said the players are getting used to the isolation.

"There is much more time in the day where the players are alone." Armas said. "As a manager, I try to make sure we meet several times during the day, and it's not just a practice where we can walk together and acclimatize in a healthy way."