How the Republican Party opened up to Trump's takeover

Simply observing those realities causes family complaints. President Donald Trump and his allies insist that mainstream journalists offer "fake news" that reflects "prejudice" against the older, rural, conservative, Christian, white, and working-class adherents of the modern Republican Party.

But what if the accounting comes from one of the Republican Party's most successful political strategists? In fact, it has.

Consider "It was all a lie" by one of the most accomplished Republican strategists, Republican publicist Stuart Stevens, an expert brought on by Trump to reconsider his life's work.

He believes that Trump is not an aberration, but the culmination of a decades-long evolution within the Republican Party. After advising four Republican presidential nominees and dozens of winning Senate and Governor campaigns, Stevens combines the diagnosis of the party's ills with the confession of having fostered them.

"Blame me when you look around you and see a dysfunctional political system and a Republican Party that has gone crazy," writes Stevens. "Many will argue that my view of the Republican Party is distorted by my hatred of Trump. The truth is, Trump made it all clear and made it impossible to pretend."

Trump's roughness, he argues, has stripped familiar Republican issues of social order, values, and even economic policy. If they once represented principled ideological arguments, they have now huddled in content-free clubs to preserve power for the shrinking ranks of white conservatives in an America that is rapidly diversifying.

Stevens, a talented stylist who has written television scripts and seven other books, discusses various categories of deception. Although he couldn't have anticipated it [the book, completed last September, does not include the words "coronavirus" or "George Floyd"], the events of the past few days still offer incredibly vivid evidence for his evaluations.

Its greatest goal is the politics of race; The Mississippi native, who borrows from historical allusions to the founding of the nation, calls it "the original Republican sin." It dates back to the mid-1960s when Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater opposed civil rights legislation signed by Democratic incumbent Lyndon Johnson.

Trump has discarded the subtlety of what became known as the "southern strategy" to seek white votes almost exclusively. Last week, he threatened to veto legislation that would remove the names of Confederate generals from military bases, even if commanders want to rename them.

The same has happened with "family values," which Stevens calls "never a set of moral values ​​or values ​​that the Republican Party really wanted to live with," but "another weapon to help portray those on the other side as people who are they are out of the mythical. " Dominant America. "While he enjoys almost unanimous support among white evangelical Christians, Trump last week offered well wishes to a friend accused by federal prosecutors of child sex trafficking.

Stevens criticizes the "spiritual" devotion of the Republican Party to reduce taxes; Trump unsuccessfully attempted to force a payroll tax cut on the corovanirus relief legislation only to be rejected by Republican members of the Senate.

And Stevens laments his party's rejection of science and evidence of conspiracy theories and dogmas to protect special-interest allies like the National Rifle Association.

"Today, the intellectual leaders of the Republican Party are the paranoids, the perverts, the rookies, and the fanatics who were once heard only on late-night shows," writes Stevens. Last week, Trump called coronavirus tests "overrated," falsely suggested that schoolchildren did not transmit the virus, and bragged about his performance on a cognitive test that detects dementia.

The conservative media that Stevens calls a "deception machine" encourage the Republican escape from reality and risk a backlash if they don't. When Fox News polls showed him he was following Democratic opponent Joe Biden last week, Trump denounced them as "bogus polls."

Taken together, Stevens concludes, these trends have turned the Republican Party into a "white grievance party." Complaints grow as demographic, cultural, and economic changes bring the United States closer to becoming a minority-majority nation and upset the balance of social power.

White fear has become the unreserved battle cry of Trump's bid for a second term. Last week he withdrew fair housing regulations that he said would destroy suburban neighborhoods, falsely accused Biden of trying to "strip the police", warned that the vote by mail would "manipulate" the elections and sent federal officials to fight against protesters on the streets of Portland. name of "law and order".

Tom Ridge, the former Republican governor of Pennsylvania who became the first Secretary of Homeland Security after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, warned against the specter of "the President's personal militia." Republicans in office now said little.

Polls show voters emphatically speaking. Rejecting Trump's bravado about the pandemic and racial divide alike, they have made Democrats mid-summer favorites to win the White House and undivided control of Congress in November.

Would the repudiation cause Republicans to change in search of a broader swath of the 21st century United States? It didn't happen after 2012, when Stevens' client Mitt Romney lost to President Barack Obama.

"I have no hope," concludes the author. "Better than most, I know the seductive appeal of believing what you prefer to believe and ignoring the obvious truth."