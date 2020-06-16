How the rise of supermarkets left black America out

But more than 60 years of corporate strategies, white flight, and stereotypes about African-Americans have made it much more difficult for many black people to access a supermarket than for most white people, according to big city leaders across the world. country as well as food. policy advocates, historians, and urban studies experts.

These supermarkets say that supermarkets have persecuted white suburban customers at the expense of black communities in urban areas. Large grocery stores have been described by some as avoiding predominantly black areas as "supermarket redistribution," evoking post-New Deal federal policies designed to prevent black home ownership in white neighborhoods and promote segregation.

The consequence is that for people living in many urban and black neighborhoods, food is more difficult to access and often more expensive. Healthy food is also more difficult to come by.

"National and regional supermarkets are typically full-service, with a wide variety and variety of foods at competitive prices. Some even have minute pharmacies or clinics," said Anne Palmer, director of the Food and Public Health Communities program at the Johns Hopkins Center. for a livable future. "By overlooking black or low-income communities, they exacerbated the problem of easy access to healthy food."

On average, in the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the US. In the US, about 17.7% of predominantly black neighborhoods had limited access to supermarkets, compared to 7.6% of mostly white neighborhoods, according to an analysis conducted for CNN Business by the Reinvestment Fund, a non-profit community development profit organization. Racial disparities persisted across income lines, according to the analysis, which used a combination of 2016 supermarket location and 2016 Census data.

Research from the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing has also found that predominantly black neighborhoods have less access to grocery stores: "At equal poverty levels, black census tracts had the fewest supermarkets (and) white districts had more, "the Hopkins researchers found in their 2014 analysis of census data and food retailers.

Supermarkets expanded their presence mainly in the suburbs in the second half of the 20th century as a result of the white leak. In the 1980s, the main supermarket chains merged and the industry consolidated. That resulted in fewer store locations in the cities as the surviving chains closed overlapping locations. Even today, supermarket chains have been reluctant to expand into minority neighborhoods. Some local leaders claim this is due in part to stereotypes of black communities as poor and riddled with crime.

Supermarket chains "have a demographic location profile that prioritizes non-low-income, non-African American communities," said Stacy Mitchell, co-director of the Institute for Local Self-Sufficiency, an organization that opposes concentrated economic power in communities. . "The result has a racial bias."

In a statement, Heather Garlich, spokeswoman for the IMF, a trade group for the food retail industry, said: "Market, economic and demographic factors influence a company's decision to establish a store. Grocery stores require a Adequate customer base and financial support to stay viable, real estate costs and availability are important factors in determining where and how a store is built. "

Supermarkets work closely with community leaders, elected officials and other groups to help bring stores to neighborhoods, he said.

But some critics say supermarkets have intentionally avoided black neighborhoods.

"We saw the red line of supermarkets in black neighborhoods," where chain supermarkets closed, moved to suburban areas, or decided not to open in neighborhoods with high black populations, said Debarchana Ghosh, an assistant professor in the geography department of the University of Connecticut.

Michael Nutter, a former mayor of Philadelphia from 2008 to 2016, said that, as a member of the city council, he spent years trying to bring a grocery store to a largely black area of ​​Philadelphia offering tax breaks. (ShopRite finally agreed to come in 2007.)

"We went to virtually every national grocery retailer in our region," said Nutter. "Whites do not believe blacks spend money, and they were not willing to invest in predominantly black neighborhoods."

The rise of suburban supermarkets

As most white residents left the cities to go to the suburbs during the second half of the 20th century, spurred by racial unrest in the cities in the 1960s, self-service supermarkets and large chains saw an opportunity.

Grocery store profit margins are very thin, usually in the range of 1% to 2%. The companies saw an opportunity to make higher profits in the largely white suburbs, said Joshua Davis, a historian at the University of Baltimore and author of "From Head Shops to Whole Foods: The Rise and Fall of Activist Entrepreneurs."

Supermarket chains relocated or built new, larger stores, with wider aisles to store more food on the shelves than they previously had, on cheap, underdeveloped suburban land with large parking lots.

"Supermarkets became the most common source for grocery shopping during a time of rapid suburbanization, and their car-dependent large footprint format is designed for suburban sprawl," said Jerry Shannon, a assistant professor in the geography department of the University of Georgia. "Supermarkets were created with suburban residents in mind."

That led to a racial divide where supermarket chains put up new store locations.

"Supermarkets overwhelmingly focused on a white, suburban, and middle-class family of four," Davis said. "They didn't see black and brown customers as profitable."

In 1993, the Business Enterprise Trust, a nonprofit group, characterized the attitude of the retail industry and said, "There is no point in servicing troubled areas when profits in the serene suburbs are so easy."

As the suburbs exploded, another change was taking place in the grocery industry. A wave of mergers and purchases in the 1980s led to "fewer larger supermarkets owned by large chains," according to a 1991 report by the University of Connecticut. Fifteen of the top 20 national chains were merged or bought.

These supermarkets closed stores located together while shopping with each other, emptying cities.

Newsweek in 1992 reported that "in Boston, 34 of 50 major chain markets have closed since 1970. Los Angeles County, which had 1,068 markets in 1970, had 694 in 1990."

The US Conference of Mayors The US, a group representing cities with a population of 30,000 or more, described the closure of supermarkets in major cities that year as "the red line (supermarket) of urban America."

& # 39; Supermarket flight & # 39; in Detroit

Detroit, a city of about 700,000 residents, 78% of whom are black, is a case study of how the trend of supermarket chains to withdraw from black areas in cities and focus on the suburbs is developing. middle class.

There are only three major supermarkets in the city: two regional chain stores Meijer and Whole Foods. For seven years in the mid-2000s, Detroit did not even have a large supermarket chain, in part the result of a long history of white flight from the city and lack of investment.

A Meijer spokesman said a new small store, about a fifth the size of Meijer's two large stores in the city, is slated to open in downtown Detroit next year. "We are also looking for additional sites for more small-format stores in the city," he said.

A Whole Foods spokesperson pointed to its "Whole Cities Foundation," which has partnered with more than 150 nonprofits in the United States, contributing more than $ 1.2 million to local communities.

Still, around 30,000 people in Detroit do not have access to a large-scale grocery store, according to a 2017 Detroit Food Policy Council report, and there are no black-owned grocery stores in the city. About 70 independent grocery stores serve most of the city, said Alex Hill, director of the Detroit Food Map Initiative and an associate professor at the Center for Urban Studies at Wayne State University.

The story in two neighboring white counties is decidedly different. Washtenaw County had eight major supermarkets and Macomb County had 27 major supermarkets, according to Hill.

"Locally, we have seen grocery flights," he said. "You can find Kroger stores in a ring around the city, but none within the Detroit border." Kroger declined to comment.

City leaders and local food policy experts say negative stereotypes of black communities as poor and criminal, and perceived challenges in hiring skilled workers, have contributed to supermarket decisions to avoid the city.

"Big chains don't see Detroit as a place where they can make money," said Winona Bynum, executive director of the Detroit Food Policy Council. "The perception is that Detroit is a big pit of poverty and black people will blindly rob you and try to get things for a penny."

Garlich of the IMF grocery trade group said in a statement recently that its members have been "conducting listening tours within their own companies and working with local business groups to address bias, reject discrimination and assess how they can satisfy better the needs of the neighborhoods they serve. "