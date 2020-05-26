How the Seven Creature Artists Looked Before Performing Visual Effects Work – Newsdio

Here is a fun and interesting video for you to watch from Insider that shows us what motion capture artists look like as they shoot the movie before the VFX teams bring the characters to life for the movies.

Some of the motion capture characters you see are from movies like Jungle Call, the Planet of the Apes trilogy, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Dumbo, Beauty and the Beast, The Shape of Waterand Scary stories to tell in the dark.

It is amazing to see how far the technology that gives life to these animals and creatures has gone. One day, I am sure they will hone the look of humans. They have done a great job of eliminating aging actors, but there is still a long way to go before doing it right.