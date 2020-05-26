Zack Snyder explains how the Superman suit was created in Iron Man. The 2013 film featured the latest version of the iconic hero, played by Henry Cavill, and received a generally positive response from fans. Many were happy with Cavill's performance and enjoyed Snyder's version of the character. Iron Man It offered a closer look at Superman's origins, from the destruction of Krypton as a baby to the moment he first donned his iconic suit. In the movie, he discovers the suit when he revisits the crashed scout ship he escaped from Krypton as a baby, which also contained an AI version of his biological father Jor-El (Russell Crowe).

Since then, Cavill portrayed Superman in two additional films, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and League of Justice. Since then, however, plans for his Superman appear to be stalled. The DCEU has started shifting gears since the disappointing performance of League of Justice, And while Cavill has indicated that he would like to replay the character, he does not appear to be linked to any DC movies at this time, other than the long-awaited Snyder Cut from League of Justice. After many fan campaigns, Snyder Cut will finally launch on HBO Max in 2021.

During a live surveillance party for Iron Man, Sustained on his Vero account, Snyder offered new tidbits about making his first DCEU movie. When it came to the recovered Superman suit, Snyder explained how it was created on the scout ship instead of always being packed in it. Snyder said this:

The idea that this 20,000 year old ship, the ancestors of the house of El would have existed, or the idea that this suit, was customized by the Jor-El AI that is inside the system so that it can, the suit is being generated by Jor-E. That was my idea.





Snyder also explained why Superman wore the familiar red and blue suit instead of the black one that fans are so eager to see the character put on. The hope among many is that Superman will use it in Snyder Cut, as it was Snyder's original plan. Snyder had many things that he wanted to include in League of Justice, but most were cut when he left production due to a family tragedy. Because of that, Snyder estimates that fans have only seen a quarter of what he set out to do.

One of the biggest questions on fans' minds right now is whether the release of Snyder Cut will ultimately lead to the creation of Man of Steel 2. That's another one of the DC movie fans who have been clamoring for years, and while Snyder Cut isn't supposed to lead to any sequel, anything can happen. Cavill is a good Superman, and it would be a shame to see him leave the character so soon. Only time will tell if you have the opportunity to do a Iron Man continuation.

