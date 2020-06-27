How the term & # 39; Dixie & # 39; came to define the South

It was once a keyword for the south. There are countless songs about it. The streets still bear the name, as do restaurants and grocery stores.

But Dixie has also been a troublesome label, carrying with her the ugly remnants of slavery and black exploitation.

As the United States again considers racial injustice, it is also reexamining this weighty word.

This week, country trio Dixie Chicks said they changed their name to The Chicks. Dixie Brewery, the oldest brewery in New Orleans, is changing its name to a new brand that "better represents [its] culture and community."

And earlier this year, Miami-Dade County Commissioners in Florida voted to rename parts of The Dixie Highway, which runs 5,786 miles across 10 states from Michigan to Miami to Harriet Tubman Highway.

Dixie may have come to define one aspect of life in the South, but exactly how that was accomplished is up for debate.

So how did the word Dixie originate?

Various theories about where it came from

Historians disagree on its origins. Some believe that Dixie derives from the Mason-Dixon line, between Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The line was drawn in 1767 to resolve a border dispute between the colonies, but then it became the informal border separating the south and north.

"The other story is a 19th century story about the $ 10 bills in Louisiana. On the back it said & # 39; dix & # 39;, which means 10 in French," said Tammy Ingram, author of "Dixie Highway: Road Building and the Making of the Modern South, 1900-1930 ".

Before the Civil War, the Citizens' Bank of New Orleans issued the notes, which became known as "Dixies".

Some historians believed that the term was adopted to describe Louisiana and later became the geographical nickname for the south.

"We don't really know exactly when the term started or where it came from. But in the mid-19th century it was a juggler song," Ingram said. "At the time, it was clearly in popular culture associated with the South and recognized as a racialized term."

Ingram refers to "Dixie", a minstrel song composed by Daniel Decatur Emmett in 1859. The song became the Confederate Army's most popular marching song and the Confederation's unofficial national anthem, according to Ingram.

Troubadour shows from the mid-19th century featured white, black-faced artists wearing tattered clothes and exaggerating their features to look stereotypically black. The performances were intended to be fun for whites, but were degrading and damaging to the black community.

Different theories, but one conclusion.

The word Dixie takes on a different meaning for different people.

Most commonly, it is associated with the former Southern and Confederate states. Dixie was considered the land south of the Mason-Dixon line, where slavery was legal.

But once the term was used in a juggler song, its correlation with racist ideologies became crystal clear, according to Ingram.

"Most historians would agree that Dixie is a word that people understand as obviously a reference not just to a place, but to a certain kind of ideology, "said Ingram, a history professor at the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

"There is no mystery in all of this," he said. "People's instincts that this is a problematic term is definitely correct. It correlates with something much darker than just the story."

She added: "When Dixie arrived at the minstrel shows, it was clearly understood that she was more than just a place name. & # 39; Dixie & # 39; was the pre-Civil War South, and the lyrics evoke a very visionary nostalgic and romantic slavery. "

George Floyd's death has rekindled protests and a national conversation about race, police brutality, and social injustice.

Along with calls to remove the police, and protesters tearing down statues of men who once defended or traded in slavery, marching bands and companies are renaming and removing racial terms from their names.

"When the Dixie Chicks decided to name their band Dixie Chicks, I don't think they were trying to find an offensive name. Many people use the term without understanding the racialized origins of the term," said Ingram.

"It makes perfect sense that now, in the context of the Black Lives Matter protests and the collapse of monuments and statues, people are reminded of the disturbing history of the term and that it is something that we can no longer casually use," he said. . said.