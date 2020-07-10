How the Yankees seek to bring the noise

According to Zack Britton, the Yankees are considering including crowd noise in games at Yankee Stadium, which will be clientless.

"I think it is a good idea if they are going to allow constant noise from the crowd. That would be good for the guys, obviously it gets pretty quiet," Britton said Thursday night at the stadium. "I've heard of teams, including ours, that might be exploring putting some kind of crowd noise throughout the game. I'm not sure how loud it's going to be and what it will look like, but I think it's a good one. idea, and our team would like that and create some kind of atmosphere in the stadium. "

Kyle Higashioka is not sure, but he certainly is not against it.

"I don't know. I don't think I would object to that," he said. “We have light music as we play to break the dead silence. It is better than the first day, where we were playing in an abyss, just a void of sound. I would not object to the noise of the crowd. "

Manager Aaron Boone had no new information on Masahiro Tanaka (concussion) other than the pitcher who did some outdoor work for the third day in a row.

Deivi Garcia is a long shot at getting the Yankees' expanded pitching staff to start the regular season on July 23, but what he did on Thursday night was certainly impressive in the in-school game.

"A good step for him, obviously taking on our boys," said Boone of the 21-year-old right-hander, who retired Mike Tauchman, Andujar and Gary Sanchez (on strike). "He feels like he's out and running in our summer camp."

Clint Frazier was a DH for the third consecutive intrasquad game. Boone said Frazier was dealing with plantar fasciitis, prompting the Yankees to take it easy on the outfielder. Frazier, who wears a mask during pregame practice, batted while wearing one in the second inning when Britton struck out.

Jonathan Loaisiga's arrival to spring training 2.0 was delayed until Sunday because there were no flights between Nicaragua and New York, but he was not behind the other Yankees pitchers.

Throwing in a Nicaraguan league, the right-hander worked 8 ¹ / ₃ innings in three games before leaving.

Because he has worked as a starter (eight games) and a reliever (16) in his brief major league career, the 25-year-old right-hander was asked what role he preferred.

"I like being a pain reliever. I like the opportunity it presents, "Loaisiga said." But nothing has been decided. "