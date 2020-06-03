How To Access Aftermath Expansion DLC

Mortal Kombat 11 has released its first story expansion in the Mortal Kombat Universe. This is how players can start.

Mortal Kombat 11 does for the first time what no other Mortal Kombat The game is over. Aftermath is a complete DLC expansion pack that brings not only new characters to the fighter roster, but a new cinematic storyline with new character fights and plots. Mortal Kombat As always they updated their list but never did much more than that. Even the Injustice The Netherrealm Studios franchise has also only added more characters, stories and the "Multiverse" which allowed players to experience arcade fights with fun tricks and an impromptu back story. But there are no new additions to the main story.

Aftermath Follow the immediate conclusion of the main Mortal Kombat 11 storyline. Fire god Liu Kang has managed to stop time god Kronika by altering the timeline. At her whims under the guise of "correcting" the timeline and preventing Raiden from doing more damage, Kronika enlists the help of the Netherrealm and Otherworld antagonists to support her efforts. With Kronika's defeat, the fire god Liu Kang is now in control of the hourglass, the time-altering instrument. Now, your efforts to secure a viable future for all kingdoms can begin, but not without some difficulties along the way. By reading this guide, players will learn how to access the Aftermath DLC and follow the journey of the Fire God Liu Kang to restore peace over time.

How to access the Aftermath DLC in Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath it is not included in the original season pass that players may have secured during the initial launch of the game. It is a new standalone DLC that must be purchased to access any of the related content. Of course, there is a bundle option that will allow players to get the base game and DLC for the full price of a single game purchase. Friendships, a brand new addition to the game is a free update to the game and does not require the Aftermath DLC to participate. Friendships are a less deadly and less bloody way to end the game, offering a dose of novel entertainment and stomach ache.

To access the Aftermath DLC, first purchase it from the appropriate platform retailer and install it. When players load into the game, go to the main menu and select Konquer and then Story. Aftermath it will be located separately on the right side of the main story screen. It is recommended that players complete the main story before attempting to access DLC content. Having a clear picture of current events in the game can affect the choices players make for the ending they want.

Mortal Kombat 11 It is available on Xbox, Ps4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

