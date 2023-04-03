If you are looking for a way to elevate your makeup game, applying fake eyelashes is one of the best ways to do it.

False lashes add drama and intensity to your eyes, making them look bigger and brighter. However, it can be a bit tricky to apply them properly.

In this article, we will guide you through the steps of applying fake eyelashes like a pro.

Choose the Right Eyelashes

The first step to applying false lashes is choosing the right ones for you. There are different types of lashes, ranging from natural-looking to bold and dramatic.

Choose the ones that match the occasion and your natural lashes. If you are a beginner, it’s best to start with natural-looking lashes. You could also buy pro-made lashes online.

Prepare Your Natural Lashes

Before applying false lashes, you need to prepare your natural lashes. Curl them with an eyelash curler and apply a coat of mascara.

This will help your lashes blend in with the fake ones and create a seamless look. Make sure the mascara is completely dry before applying the fake lashes.

Trim the Lashes

Most fake eyelashes are too long for most eye shapes, so you will need to trim them to fit your eyes. Place the false lashes over your natural lashes and measure the excess.

Use a pair of scissors to trim the excess, starting from the outer corner of the lash.

Apply Lash Glue

Next, apply lash glue to the band of the fake lashes. Use a small amount of glue, making sure it’s evenly distributed.

Wait for a few seconds until the glue becomes tacky. This will help the lashes adhere to your natural lashes better.

Wear the Lashes

Using tweezers or your fingers, place the false lashes as close to your natural lash line as possible. Start from the outer corner and work your way toward the inner corner of your eye.

Press the lashes down gently to secure them in place. If the lashes are not in the right position, you can adjust them using your fingers or a pair of tweezers.

Blend the Lashes

To create a seamless look, you need to blend the false lashes with your natural lashes.

Use a clean mascara wand or a lash comb to blend the two sets of lashes together. This will make the fake lashes look more natural and less obvious.

Apply Eyeliner

To hide the lash band, apply a thin line of eyeliner along your lash line. Use a liquid or gel liner for a precise application.

Make sure the eyeliner is close to your lashes but not on the lashes themselves. Doing so will create a cohesive look and make the lashes appear more natural.

Apply Mascara

To finish the look, apply another coat of mascara to blend the fake lashes with your natural lashes. It will help them blend together seamlessly and create a cohesive look.

Avoid applying too much mascara, as this can make the lashes look clumpy and unnatural.