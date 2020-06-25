How to Bring 352,000 Employees Back to Work

When will they call me back to work? What will I have to do once I get there? What the heck will my workspace look like?

There is still a lot to discover when it comes to our return to work.

The truth is that going back to the workplace will look different in every company. It can even vary inside a company.

In my quest to discover what we can expect as we prepare for the Great Return, I have been asking company leaders about their plans.

I recently spoke with Dr. Lydia Campbell, Vice President and Medical Director, IBM Corporate Health & Safety.

Campbell leads IBM's workplace reintegration strategy, which has long involved daily meetings with his team (even on weekends), and figured out how to make sure employees are comfortable and aware of all changes and expectations. they will face when they return to work.

This is what she had to say:

(This interview has been edited for clarity and duration).

What are some of the most important changes at IBM when offices open?

In many of our places today where employees walk into the office, it begins even before they leave their home with a self-assessment asking them about their Covid risk: Have they been around anyone who is a confirmed or suspected case of Covid? Have you had any of the cardinal symptoms of Covid: dyspnea, fever and other things?

We provide our employees with masks, hand sanitizer, and other things recommended by CDC and WHO.

On some job sites, where required by law or due to the office work situation, it makes sense to do an on-site assessment. That is, after self-verification, some employees are verified at the point of entry to the workplace.

In our workplaces today, there is a marked social distancing very similar to what can be seen in the shopping center. On our monitors and videos, employees can see reminders of how they should socially distance themselves in elevators and capacity limits and the like.

With our cafeterias, we have changed the way employees are served so that there are fewer points of contact, in addition to improving cleaning regimes in common areas and cafeterias, bathrooms, etc.

Do you envisage bringing everyone back or will some people remain remote?

I do not think a final decision has been made in this regard. Right now, we are evaluating that.

We will observe, as we return in waves: who needs to be at work first based on the need to access the workplace equipment, work in groups, have better access to the Internet, etc., and then slowly expand The number of people that are here. We will reach a number that is probably less than 100%, probably in the coming months.

But I think what will change from now on is that we will think about the need for social distancing, the need to improve sanitation and cleanliness, and I think that somehow we can reach a situation in the future in our new ways of working. Not everyone is required to be at work or where people have more rotating work hours where they are in the office on certain days and, on other days, work from home.

Big Tech cries over new visa rules

The tech industry is rejecting the latest White House immigration policies.

President Trump signed an executive order Monday that expands restrictions on the issuance of certain visas that allow foreign workers to work in the United States.

The new visas included in the Trump order are L-1 visas for employees transferring within a company from abroad, H-1B visas for foreign workers hired in special occupations, as well as H-4 visas for spouses, H- 2B for temporary non-farm workers and most J-1 visas for exchange visitors, such as au pairs, reports CNN's Priscilla Alvarez.

The L-1 and H-1B visas are popular with tech companies, and many prominent tech executives have spoken out against the freeze.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted I was "disappointed" by the proclamation. "Immigration has contributed enormously to the economic success of the United States, making it a world leader in technology and also Google, the company it is today."

The White House said the suspension will ensure that American workers have priority as the economy and the job market try to recover from the coronavirus.

The new restrictions expire at the end of the year, but could be extended.

Here's a look at who might be affected by the new restrictions.

Twitter employees will have an easier time voting in November.

Starting this year, American workers will have a day off to vote on Election Day, the company said in an email from all staff, a copy of which was released to CNN Business.

Global employees will also receive free time to vote in their national elections.

Other companies have also made Election Day a day off, and some have taken it a little further.

Food kit company Blue Apron is also assisting its workers with voter registration, early and absentee voting, and transportation to and from the polls.

"It's not just about giving the day off, which I think is critical, but rather about removing all the barriers for people to really vote and have a voice," CEO Linda Kozlowski recently told Brooke Baldwin of CNN.

Dealing with exhaustion

For many workers, it has been around three months since we were last in the office.

And if you've been working alone at home, with a partner, roommates, or a house full of children, the demands can add up.

Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks about work exhaustion from home and strategies for dealing with it on his podcast (actually introducing his).

A big part of avoiding burnout is setting limits, communicating effectively, and keeping social connections intact.

What about everyone waving at you?

I admit that I greet the end of the video calls. Heck, even my baby first greeted the end of a video call last month.

But why are we doing this?

CNN Business's Kaya Yurieff hit the bottom.

Apparently, we all long for a little more personal connection and need a new way to indicate that a meeting has ended.

There are no subtle signs like backing your chair from the table or closing your notebook to indicate that a virtual meeting has ended.

Our options are now closing the video conferencing window, which can be a bit abrupt or persistent when nobody really has anything left, which can get uncomfortable.

So, we salute.