How to bring New York City's refugees and middle class back home

Will people ever return to New York City? Should they?

Walk through Gotham right now, any random day, and you'll find an empty and painful city. Boarded-up windows still dot the streets of ghost town neighborhoods like SoHo. Greenwich Village is a desert wasteland of garbage and disorder. Graffiti is rampant. People with emotional disorders are frequent. The homeless problem, which had been growing steadily for the past few years, has now exploded. Crime is upstairs. To direct you. Including and especially shootings.

Our politicians are completely absent. Mayor Bill de Blasio is reflecting on the Marxist canon. Governor Andrew Cuomo spends his time celebrating on late-night television.

In May, The New York Times reported that 5 percent of New Yorkers, or about 420,000 people, had left Gotham. Many more are gone in the following months. What does our city offer to induce these people to return?

We have all read the stories of the ultra wealthy who moved into their homes in the Hamptons, the simply wealthy who went to Cape Cod or the somewhat wealthy who went to their upstate cabins. But many of us also know friends or colleagues who also went to stay with relatives in less elegant places. This is not simply a problem for the rich to return; a lot of middle class people need to be attracted too.

It is tempting to say goodbye. A lifelong New Yorker like me generally doesn't shed tears for anyone who left. But now it is different. People want to go back, but they don't know what they will go back to. For the first time, I understand people who don't want to live in New York.

In our old days, when crime was rampant, graffiti was everywhere, and the city exuded menace, New Yorkers could point out to the culture why they endured it. But now there are no museums, concerts, clubs. There is no rhythm in the city; The sense of possibility that comes with a city always on the move disappeared.

The least that should be offered to New Yorkers hoping to return is security and stability. Instead, we have an unfortunate mayor, a pretentious governor, and no way forward. Workers can live anywhere right now. Why would they choose the Big Apple?

In my opinion, three things must happen for New York to move away from this abyss.

First, We must reopen schools full time. Many New Yorkers are waiting to hear guidance on what the schools will be like in September before planning their return. But last week, the mayor said it could be September before a decision is made. That is too late. New Yorkers see their governor on television announcing a poster proclaiming victory over the coronavirus, yet schools, previously in Phase Four, have been completely off the list.

Schools bring stability to a city, and New York needs to be stable right now. If parents don't have a full-time education for their children and need to keep their children at home, they will opt for more space outside the city, and it won't be a difficult decision.

Second, The protests have turned into riots. They must be looked down upon. This is no longer about freedom of expression. The "protesters" wreak havoc. There hasn't been a sign with the name of George Floyd in weeks. A violent and radical fringe has consumed the well-intentioned movement. The city of communal tents next to the Town Hall cannot be allowed to return.

Latest, Cuomo needs to stop harassing companies that are already struggling. Business owners tell me how the rules change, whether it's how they can be opened or, if they're already open, how they can stay that way. Two weeks ago, Cuomo demanded that bars serve food with drinks; Then, last week, he added that the food should be "substantial."

If you want wings and a few beers, that is not enough. These kinds of things will drive homeowners crazy and propel them to flee our state. People need to return to a functional and safe city. Say goodbye, Cuomo.

We need to give our elected officials two options: bring them back to New York City, or get out of the way.

Twitter: @Karol