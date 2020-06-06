How To Cancel Twitch On Prime: A Step-By-Step Guide

Since Amazon acquired Twitch.tv in 2014 for $ 970 million, the streaming company has seen many changes that basically allow it to integrate with the services of its parent organization. Definitely a good move for Amazon as Twitch is king in the live streaming game.

One of the new services that emerged due to this acquisition was Twitch Prime. Launched in 2016, this premium feature allows users to enjoy both the benefits of Twitch and Amazon Prime. But what if you want to unsubscribe from the service? Well, you can find the step by step on how to do it right here.

10 But first, what is Twitch Prime?

To integrate the mass market of Twitch into the services offered by Amazon, Twitch Prime was created. It is a premium feature that offers all kinds of benefits to users of the Twitch and Amazon streaming platforms.

Within these platforms is the ability to subscribe to any of your favorite transmitters on Twitch at no additional cost, get up to two months of streaming storage, and have full access to Prime Video and Amazon Prime for "free". All this effectively unites two apparently different types of audience and consumption in a single market.

9 9 The reason why you want to cancel

Maybe you got bored with the service, maybe you just wanted to check it out, or maybe it wasn't necessarily what you needed. Whatever the reason you want to cancel Twitch on Prime, it is your right to do so.

Probably, as is the case with most people, you wanted to get those free video games that allow you to activate the free 7-day trial of a Twitch Prime subscription. There is no shame for that. In fact, that's one of the main reasons why people want to cancel. And yes, you can still do this, despite that.

8 Get those free games!

Before you begin, make sure you get those free games that come with a Twitch Prime subscription. As a marketing strategy, Amazon allows you to download these games at no cost, a strategy that all online game retailers have used.

These games change every month and can be claimed by active users. To do this, simply go to twitch.com and look for the little crown at the top of the page. Click on it and scroll until you see the game you want. Remember to install the Twitch desktop app to access your games.

7 7 Step 1: Check how many days you have free trial

If you have already passed the 7-day free trial period, you can skip this step. For everyone who still has hope, here is what to do: sign in to your Amazon account and go to "Twitch Account Settings". Here, you can see how long you have before the service starts charging you.

Now for those of you who decided to keep the service beyond the 7-day trial and now don't want it anymore, don't worry, the following steps still apply to you.

6 6 Step 2: go to Amazon.com

So, you have your games and have already checked out the other features that Twitch Prime had to offer. It is time to go. First, you will have to go to Amazon.com. Yes, even if the service is primarily experienced through Twitch, subscription management is done through Amazon.

The next step will also allow you, if you wish, to end your Amazon Prime subscription. Since Twitch Prime may come bundled with Amazon Prime, canceling the second cancels the first automatically.

5 5 Step 3: Go to "Your Prime Membership"

As soon as you are on the Amazon home page, go to the small tab at the top of the page called "Accounts and Lists", then click "Sign In". Here, you will enter the credentials of the Amazon account linked to the subscription.

The page will reload but with you connected. Now you can go back to "Accounts and Lists" and in the right column (the account column) look for the option called "Your Prime Membership". This is where you can see all the information about all your subscriptions with Amazon.

4 4 Step 4: Click on "End Membership"

This is where you end it, but Amazon is not going to facilitate it, since they do not want you to leave. On your Prime Membership page, find the tab at the top called "Membership" and click on it. A drop-down menu will appear and the last option will say "End Membership". Click here.

You will be sent to the next page. Look for "Prime Video" and click "End my benefits" located below it. It will send you to another page, once again, where you must click "Continue to cancel". And then you will reach the final page where you will press "Finish now". Phew!

The above method showed the steps to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription since the service is connected to Twitch Prime, but what if you want to keep your Amazon Prime and Prime Video accounts? In this case, we will have to follow a different method.

At first, it is the same. Go to Amazon.com and log in. Then hover over "Account and Lists" and find "My Account" in the drop-down menu. Here you will find several options to change your account.

2 Step 6: (optional) unlink your Twitch account

Now that you're on the home page of your Amazon account, look for a box full of hyperlinks called "Content and Digital Devices." Inside, there should be an option called "Twitch Settings". Click here.

You will be redirected to Twitch, where you will see a list of all your Twitch accounts. Find the one you want to cancel under "Your Twitch Accounts". Once you find it, click the button to the right, the one that says "Unlink Account", and then click again when prompted for confirmation. There you go!

one conclusion

Twitch users everywhere have had trouble trying to unsubscribe on Twitch Prime (especially those who just wanted to take advantage of the free trial), but the reality is that it's not that difficult, it just requires a little research.

The best part is that you can always link your Twitch account. If you are an avid livestream watcher and also enjoy the services offered by Amazon, Twitch Prime proves to be the perfect service for you and the creators you follow.

