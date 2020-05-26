How to care for pet turtles and snakes





We all know what it takes to take care of our favorite pets, like cats, dogs, and even the smallest ones, like rabbits and hamsters. But what about the most unconventional turtles or snakes? How: Caring for Turtles and Snakes Every time one thinks of pets, most pet owners often think of the usual furry ones, such as dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, or guinea. Pigs Some, on the other hand, would think of feathery friends as parrots, cockatoos, or even parakeets. And all this is good, since they are all examples of animals that have found homes forever countless times in the arms of their human owners, but there are some, however, who prefer to take care of reptiles, such as the usual turtle or snake less conventional. . But do we really know how to take care of them and make sure they live happy lives with us? Of course, pet turtles are not rare. In fact, the red-eared slider is the most popular and available pet turtle in the United States. As such, pet stores and pet shelters are generally full of them. Unfortunately, they are also one of the most neglected pets in the United States because many owners do not realize that they can live up to 30 years and grow to between 8 and 13 inches.

Basic reptile care

So how do you take care of them? Well, on the one hand, they need a warm environment, both in the water and in the dry area. Glass aquariums and plastic tubs generally work well. As for the diet, they need to be fed with a mixture of animal and vegetable materials. They must also be handled with care. They are not appropriate pets for young children. Those who want pet snakes should also have the same level of commitment, as they can be quite fragile. Fortunately, this level of attention will return because snakes are able to recognize people by voice, sight, and smell, and many of them are capable of learning. As for their diet, you should feed them with mice, which can usually be housed in a glass aquarium with plenty of sunlight because they need to be kept warm.




