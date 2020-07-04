How to celebrate a fun Fourth of July at home







Cities that open, people who don't follow preventive guidelines, and people who travel could cause an increase in new cases of Covid-19, said Dr. Joshua Barocas, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center, during a briefing on Wednesday by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

But it doesn't have to be this way if you want to have a safer Independence Day weekend, according to Erin Bromage, a CNN contributor and professor of biology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

"We need to be vigilant with what we are doing, so keep your distance, keep it outside, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask when you cannot distance yourself," Bromage said.

Organize your outdoor barbecue with lots of social distancing and cancel if it rains, Bromage said. Keep your distance at the pool and on the beach, and if you can't, turn around and head home. When it comes to fireworks shows, Bromage said distance is key, too.

Virtual celebrations 7 Backyard water park Virtual visits of historical landmarks Enter history without having to get up from the couch with virtual tours of historical places. Places like the Statue of Liberty and Mount Vernon are offering virtual tours of their famous sites online. Virtual visitors can learn insider information about places that reveal the story of how America was born. S & # 39; mores buffet line A barbecue is not complete without dessert, and this dessert is as American as possible. Prepare a mixed bag of ingredients s & # 39; mores, including sticky marshmallows and rich chocolate, and then take turns roasting marshmallows around the fire. Pop some confetti Maintain sparkle on the Fourth of July without the dangers of traditional fireworks with these DIY confetti poppers. All you will need is balloons, toilet paper tubes, and confetti to make these kids crafts. Look & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; Raise a glass for freedom, or in this case, the Disney + release of "Hamilton". The hit Broadway musical will debut on July 3, just in time for the holiday weekend. This version removed some of the bad language to make it more family friendly, according to playwright "Hamilton" Lin-Manuel Miranda Hot dog contest Nathan's famous annual Hot Dog Food Contest is still running and airing at ESPN noon ET on July 4. This is the perfect opportunity to join in the fun and have your own hot dog food contest at home. Load up the grill with tasty dogs and enjoy this classic American meal. Virtual celebrations Go online and see virtually the 4th of July celebrations, from Washington DC to Boston. The celebration of the Fourth Capital will take place virtually from different parts of the country and will be broadcast on PBS. Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes will feature performances from years past along with newly recorded virtual performances. CNN will also host a July 4th celebration in the United States with Don Lemon and Dana Bash. It will air at 8 p.m. ET on July 4. Backyard water park Skip the beach and create your own water park in the comfort of your backyard. You can buy special sprinklers or just use the garden hose. For more family fun, safely collect some water balloons and water pistols from the store.





