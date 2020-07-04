How to celebrate a fun Fourth of July at home

Cities that open, people who don't follow preventive guidelines, and people who travel could cause an increase in new cases of Covid-19, said Dr. Joshua Barocas, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center, during a briefing on Wednesday by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.
But it doesn't have to be this way if you want to have a safer Independence Day weekend, according to Erin Bromage, a CNN contributor and professor of biology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.
"We need to be vigilant with what we are doing, so keep your distance, keep it outside, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask when you cannot distance yourself," Bromage said.
Organize your outdoor barbecue with lots of social distancing and cancel if it rains, Bromage said. Keep your distance at the pool and on the beach, and if you can't, turn around and head home. When it comes to fireworks shows, Bromage said distance is key, too.
"If we're stuck in a little backyard watching all these fireworks because that's the only viewing window we have, then it's not a great idea," said Bromage. "If you can really reach out and create distance with your family and other families, then you can do it safely."
You don't need to get together to have fun celebrating Independence Day. Here are some safer alternatives.
Contents
Virtual visits of historical landmarks
S & # 39; mores buffet line
A barbecue is not complete without dessert, and this dessert is as American as possible. Prepare a mixed bag of ingredients s & # 39; mores, including sticky marshmallows and rich chocolate, and then take turns roasting marshmallows around the fire.
Pop some confetti
Look & # 39; Hamilton & # 39;
Hot dog contest
Virtual celebrations
Go online and see virtually the 4th of July celebrations, from Washington DC to Boston.
Backyard water park
Skip the beach and create your own water park in the comfort of your backyard. You can buy special sprinklers or just use the garden hose. For more family fun, safely collect some water balloons and water pistols from the store.