The importance of New Year celebration can be seen in the enthusiasm or in the eyes of people how excited they are and how beautifully they are preparing for the New Year Eve at home. As New Year’s Day is about to ring the bell of our door with the sunlight of new hopes, so start singing songs and matching tunes of life. You must be aware of the fact that New Year is being celebrated differently in every country. The Hindu New Year 2023 date would be on 7th march according to the lunisolar calendar. It is considered as one of the most lucky days among Telugus and Kannnadigas. It follows the Saka calendar along with the month of Chaitra (March – April), Ugadi announces the first day of the New year eve meaning in Hindi is Naya saal which is quite beautiful and conveys its meaning.

Whereas when you look at the country of the USA you will find everything so different in that country. When you are hatching plan to be in that country makes sure you find something of your interest –

a. Chicago –

Chicago is a very beautiful city to discover where you will find peace besides beauty. Lots of things are waiting for you to discover in Chicago. It is an illustrious city to discover.

b. Las Vegas –

It is very popular for its unique way of celebrating New Year Eve. You will definitely enjoy the fun of its Casino and Hotels, everything is just so mesmerising the culture, food, people.

Happy new fiscal year –

When there are some people celebrating New Year on January 1 whereas some are celebrating by the moon’s guidance, if you will follow these rules then you will get to know the real New Year is on July 1st. The beauty of this festival cannot be described in just one or two words, this is the only festival which people celebrate in their own way with their own beauty. Take New York as an example where the drop ball is quite famous. For the drop ball at New York you could pick up may places at there. If you want you could go to watch the ball drop because once you will see it you will definitely fall for that.

Now after the party and food can you guess what the third thing famous about New Year Eve is? Yes you have guessed it right! These are resolutions, so let’s know some fun facts about New Year’s resolutions. It has a long history that Babylonians have embarked on ancient Babylonians near about 4,000 years ago, they celebrated the first moon just after the spring equinox. This tradition still continues in ancient Rome and many other countries. So the new year dates of different countries are different. Some celebrate it on New Year’s Eve, some celebrate it during March and April according to the Saka Calendar.

How many days holiday for Christmas in us –

The importance of New Year’s Eve is so much that People get holidays for Christmas in the US for a week or five days. Do you know the history and symbols of? The Christmas renders the story of Baby Jesus, the Nativity and the three Kings including Santa Claus, reindeer and elves. The whole city gets dressed like a bride and looks more gorgeous than other normal days.

How I celebrate New Year –

Every country celebrates the New Year in different times of the year according to their respective calendar. There are so many ways that people opt for celebrating the Eve of New Year. Some plan other countries, restaurants, bars, so some love to stay at home, some love to throw parties at home, so different people have different choices. But the enthusiasm for the New Year can be seen easily in the way they prepare for dresses, parties, cuisines, gifts, cards and many other things.

New Year Eve 2023 –

When is New Year’s Eve 2023 –

On 1st January, the New Year is going to happen with lots of experiments and new stuff. You must have known the symbolism of New Year Eve where Baby Jesus, the nativity shows some ancient story with s symbol. The main motto of New Year’s Eve is to spread love and happiness among people.

The fun facts of New Year –

Did you know New Year facts? Then you must know the fun facts of New Year. So here are some New Year facts such as that January 1St January had been accepted as New Year in 46 BC by Julius Caesar (you must have read about him) and the American colonies of England adopted the date a long time after in 1752. Rare people know about this fact that the Roman Catholic Church was the first church to adopt the date of 1st January as New Year. This calendar was recognised by the Gregorian calendar.

The ritual of giving gifts has a long history dating back to ancient times when the Persians used to give eggs to each other or their loved ones as a symbol of productivity and progress. People hardly know about New Year’s Eve traditions and culture, we all celebrate but we do not know exactly why we celebrate this New Year’s Eve? The New Year is said to be the good luck charm which brings good luck for all the people in different ways. For instance, there is a famous ritual in the United States: they eat black- eyed peas on the day of the New Year which is believed to be the good luck bringer. So people still follow this ritual. When we know traditions closely then we must not forget the practice of Estonian of eating 7, 9 or 12 meals on the days of the New Year eve. It has its own story of bringing good luck into their life.

Besides the United States, Denmark has a ritual of making an evening meal with the variety of Kransekage. It is a very popular dessert which is found in the cone- shaped cake. You cannot even imagine the cake being presented in the very different manner it is being decorated with flags and firecrackers, it has its own History. When you peep into the history of New Year’s Eve you will discover new stories every time with their old rituals. This is the beauty which people even in the modern era still carry forward as the blessing of their ancestors. If you will talk about the Spanish culture rituals then they follow the ritual of eating 12 grapes at midnight of 31stDecember.

When they eat those 12 grapes they make a wish for themselves. It has a long history following since 1895. There is some very interesting ritual which people of Denmark still follow, they throw dishes at the door of other people or their neighbours. They believe this gesture will bring them some good friends in their life. So everyone and every country has their own faith and beliefs which they still respect in the form of New Year celebrations.

When you will land over the lands of the Greek then you will discover their individuality of their belief and faith. They hang Kremmyda or onions at their main doors. They support the fact that doing this will bring their children goodwill. Some Greek people follow the tradition of bringing Pomegranates and breaking it on their door which according to their faith brings good luck and prosperity.

Whereas in the lanes of Belgium you will find some special names which people of Belgium have kept. New Year at Belgium is known as Sint Sylvester Vooranvond. People of Belgium love to open up the bottle of champagne whereas there is a ritual of writing letters to the god parents or parents by the children on the Eve of New Year.

How to write happy New Year –

Writing New Year’s is a myth but when you will peep behind the scenes you will find you may create your creativity for writing New Year’s Eve. People love writing in different ways on different objects such as Cakes.

New Year’s Day 2022, New Year’s Eve 2023, every year will be going to rock and new. So you could take initiative for experimentation and learn new stuff every time and a new way to enjoy life. So you may call your friends at home by arranging a beautiful night for new year eve and you could celebrate new year in more happening way, you could arrange bonfire, foods, clothes, drinks and you could host this evening in a more beautiful way so that they could get some positive hopes for the coming year. It depends upon you whether you would love to arrange a party on the 31st night or the 1st evening. Let people wonder about an awesome party and the awesome version of you. So enjoy this New Year is going to be full of fun and awesomeness if you will want. So wish yourself Happy New Year and enjoy 2023 in the coming days.