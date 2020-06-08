How to clean your facial mask: experts on how to disinfect and clean the mask

Masks and other facial coatings have become a reality for most Americans. As orders to stay home are raised, wearing masks continues to be an important part of protecting against the spread of covid-19, and part of wearing a mask is washing a mask. Brian Sansoni, senior vice president of communications for the American Institute of Cleanliness, says that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Reusable face masks and fabric covers should be washed routinely depending on how often they are cleaned. use. "

Carolyn Forte, director of the Household Appliances and Cleaning Products Laboratory at the Good Housekeeping Institute, says fabric liners are the only ones that can be washed. "If you did it yourself and there is a paper filter, like a coffee filter, inside, you should remove it before washing it," he adds.

How to machine wash the masks

According to Forte, the best way to wash a cloth mask is also the easiest: the masks can be washed in the washing machine. She advises that you wash the masks in warm or, preferably, hot water (the highest temperature helps disinfect) and suggests using a detergent to remove heavy-duty stains, such as Tide, Gain or any other common detergent.

Forte says that for optimal cleaning and disinfection, you need to make sure that the washer and dryer at their highest temperature are not overloaded so that the mask can rotate freely on each machine. She says disinfectant clothing products are not necessary, and Sansoni echoes that, saying: "You really don't need any special products. You can just throw the mask with the rest of the clothing."

How to wash the masks by hand.

Forte says that if the hand-sewn masks are especially delicate or have washable filters inside, they should be hand washed. "Do it in warm or hot water and rub it in, shaking it for at least 20 to 30 seconds," she says. "Rinse well and if it is not safe for the dryer, air dry."

Deeper hand washing can be done by diluting liquid or powdered detergent in hot water, soaking the mask in the solution and shaking it for 30 to 60 seconds to lift dirt and debris from the body before soaking it for 20 minutes. Then rinse well and allow to dry. When washing your hands with masks, be careful not to overuse the detergent and rinse well, so there are no detergent residues that can cause skin irritation.

And remember, treat the mask like an infected surface after using it, and be sure to wash your hands after handling it each time.

Stain remover

If a cloth mask becomes stained during use, handling or storage, it can be treated with the same laundry stain pretreatment products used for clothing and other textiles.

Not all stain treatment products work equally well on all stains, so if you need to frequently remove a specific type of stain, it pays to invest in the best product for the job. These common stains are best treated with the following products.

Dirt and grime

Dirt and grime, including body soils like dead skin and oil, are protein stains and should be treated with an enzyme stain remover.

Food

In our own experiences, no formula will treat the wide variety of food stains that exist, but Shout spray is one of the most effective treatments for most food stains.

Makeup, including lipstick

Makeup, such as foundation, concealer, bronzer, or lipstick, can be removed from fabrics with alcohol. Makeup remover wipes are also a good way to pretreat makeup stains on masks and face liners.

Sunscreen

Many sunscreen formulas contain an ingredient called avobenzone that does not react well to chlorine or oxygen bleach, so avoid using them when washing fabrics that have received sunscreen. Avobenzone can also have a reaction to the iron in our water supplies that causes what are essentially rust stains; those can be treated with an oxide stain remover.

Sweat

Sweat is a protein stain and is best treated with an enzyme stain remover.

Alternative drying and cleaning methods.

According to Sansoni, a key step in cleaning the masks is the high heat of the dryer, "so don't skip it," he says. Note, however, that masks made of cotton or linen may shrink when exposed to high temperatures, so choose the safest setting that is safe for the type of mask fabric.

If a mask wrinkles or wrinkles from washing, Forte says "after drying, you can iron the mask on a cotton or linen setting at high temperature for additional measurement, as long as it is safe for the mask fabric."

Steam can also remove wrinkles from a mask, but Forte cautions against relying on steam to clean and disinfect. "Steam kills bacteria and viruses and can disinfect hard surfaces, but you must ensure that steam penetrates all areas of the mask and its folds and for the proper time for a thorough cleaning," he says. "I have yet to see evidence that household vapors are an effective way to thoroughly clean cloth masks and would not recommend it at this time."

Sansoni also cautions against using other inventive mask cleaning methods. "We have read about people using microwaves, boiling, or putting masks in the oven; neither of these methods is safe or effective, as they can degrade the mask fabric and pose a fire hazard," he says. "Washing the masks is the way to go."

