We all strive for great skin, but it can be difficult to achieve. You might think that the best way to get great skin is to use expensive products or visit a dermatologist, but both options are costly.

However, creating your organic skin care routine with natural ingredients found in many grocery stores and pharmacies is the best option. These ingredients will provide the same results as expensive products without breaking your budget!

1- Understand your skin

Knowing your skin is the first step to creating the best natural skincare routine. You should understand the following:

Your skin type: There are many different skin types, but the most common ones are dry, oily, and combination. An excellent way to determine yours is by looking at your cheeks after washing your face in the morning. An oily complexion will appear shinier than a dry one; if there’s no shine or it looks matte and normal after cleansing, you probably have dry or combination skin.

Your concerns with your current routine (if any): Maybe you have large pores that make it hard for makeup to stay on all day; maybe you want more hydration so that when you run into someone at work who hasn't seen you in a couple of weeks, they're surprised by how glowing you look now compared to before (not everyone needs this goal).

2- Use a cleanser with natural, organic ingredients

Cleansers are essential for removing dirt and excess oils from your face, so it’s important to choose one specifically designed for your skin type.

For example, if you have dry skin, you’ll want to look for a gentle cleanser that hydrates and doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals. On the other hand, if your skin is oily or acne-prone, look for an effective but gentle formula (most likely based on tea tree oil).

A good rule of thumb is: The more sensitive your complexion is, the more careful you should be when choosing products that come in contact with it.

3- Scrub away dead skin and dirt with an exfoliator

Exfoliation is the process of removing dead skin cells. It’s a key part of any skincare routine because it helps you achieve smoother and brighter-looking skin and keeps acne at bay.

The most effective way to exfoliate is by using an exfoliating scrub or mask, which can deep clean your pores and remove dirt and oil trapped inside them.

4- Pick a moisturizer that fits your skin type

If you’re looking for a moisturizer that fits your skin type, there are a few things to keep in mind. First off, choosing a light formula that won’t leave your face greasy or cause breakouts if you have acne-prone skin is important.

Alcohol is one of the most common ingredients in moisturizers, but this can strip the natural oils from your skin and cause dryness—not ideal for anyone with dry or sensitive skin types! You’ll want to look for something labeled non-comedogenic on the label (this means it won’t clog pores).

And if you want added protection from UV rays during the day while letting some light into deeper layers of your complexion (which helps create collagen), then look for products with SPF up to 30+.

5- Don’t forget to wear sunscreen!

Once you’ve chosen your products and set up a routine, don’t forget to wear sunscreen! Sun exposure is the leading cause of skin cancer, so protecting your face from harmful UV rays is essential.

If you’re out in the sun for long periods, use an SPF 30+ sunscreen liberally on all exposed areas. The FDA recommends applying sunscreen 30 minutes before going outdoors—but if you’re headed straight from work or school to the beach, start putting it on as soon as possible!

Conclusion

The proper skincare routine is very personal, so there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. However, some basic guidelines can be followed to help you create the best natural skincare routine for your face.

Remember that every person’s skin is different and requires different care depending on their needs — so don’t be afraid to experiment! The most important thing is that you keep it simple and natural so that it works with your unique complexion instead of against it.