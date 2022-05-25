The majority of people assume they need to see a chiropractor when things are wrong and the pain has become unbearable. While chiropractors can alleviate chronic pains, like back or neck pain, they can also help prevent long-term pain. Chiropractic care can create a more balanced, healthier body. Realignments and adjustments can create more blood flow, relax tense muscles, and improve your immune system.

There is no right or wrong time to see a chiropractor. Here are some of the many reasons people have started chiropractic treatments.

Chronic Back Pain

Back pain is one of the most common reasons people see a chiropractor. Back pain can be caused by a previous trauma, or just long-term misuse. Some causes of long-term misuse can include bad posture, sitting for long-periods of time, or working hunched over. Your fitness level can also be a determining factor in increasing chances of back pain. Sudden weight gain or obesity can increase those chances. Back pain typically occurs in those individuals who are over 30 years old. The likelihood of developing back pain increases as you age. Stress, anxiety, and mental health can also cause back pain, or increase the severity of the pain.

Back pain can either be acute, or chronic. Acute pain can last a few weeks, and may require some treatment, or might resolve itself. Back pain is considered chronic if it lasts more than 12 weeks. Chronic pain might require more intense chiropractic treatment, as well as medication or surgery. If you have chronic back pain, check out some facts here.

Back treatments will typically include an x-ray and MRI imaging to determine the issue. Chiropractors will use a combination or adjustments, as well as soft tissue treatments to relieve the issues. They may introduce stretching and physical therapy to help with the recovery.

Joint and Muscle Pain

Joint and muscle pain can be caused by problems with your musculoskeletal alignment.

Muscle pain can be caused by overuse or an injury to the area. Muscle therapy may require an alignment before treatment can continue. Once realigned, soft tissue tends to heal quicker. Muscle therapy can be aided by chiropractic by relaxing the deeper layers of muscle that can be hard to reach.

Joint pain, such as osteoarthritis, can be treated with chiropractic. It can be used to treat muscle spasms and soft tissue tenderness. When joints are inflamed, that area should not be treated, but the surrounding areas can still be treated to help with the pain.

Ensuring that your joints are aligned properly can minimize further injury by removing excess strain on joints and muscles. Treatment might include stimulation and hot and cold therapy to assist with the joint pain.

Headaches

Nine out of ten Americans suffer from headaches. Headaches can be triggered by a number of factors. About five percent of headaches are a signal of another underlying physical problem, but the other 95 percent are primary headaches, such as tension, migraines, or cluster headaches.

Most headaches are due to tension in the neck. Chiropractors can help alleviate headaches by improving the blood flow, which allows more oxygen to the brain. Adjusting the back and neck can relieve the tension that is causing the headaches. If you experience chronic migraines, realignments can help prevent the onset of a migraine, or minimize its effects. Migraines may require medication to fully treat, but adjustments can help. For more information about migraines, visit https://headaches.org/facts-about-migraine/

Pinched Nerves or Slipped Disc

If you feel sharp, shooting pains in your legs, or tingling and weakness, that can be a sign of a pinched nerve. A pinched nerve is when a nerve has too much pressure on it, caused by nearby cartilage or muscles. An adjustment can remove that pressure, alleviating the tingling sensation and pain.

A slipped disc happens when the tissue between your vertebrae in the spine is pushed out. This can put pressure on the surrounding nerves, causing pain, numbness, and muscle weakness. Chiropractors can stretch and lengthen the spine, relieving the pressure on the nerve.

In some cases of chiropractic treatments, herniated discs can be aggravated, so it is important to find reliable chiropractors who are capable of handling those sensitive areas.

Overall Better Mental and Physical Health

Chiropractic care can remove pressures that affect your whole nervous system. These adjustments can align not only your spine, but your overall mental and physical health. Chiropractic care can help lower stress hormones. These stress hormones can compromise the immune system. It can stimulate the lymphatic system which helps remove toxins from the body.

Chiropractors can help you be more aware of what your body needs, and how to help it. To help you understand the location and severity of your pain, Charlotte chiropractor Dr. Grant and similar others offers a full muscle and nervous system assessment. Some aches and pains go unnoticed until they are gone. By getting your body in alignment, those minor aches will be removed, creating a healthier body overall.

Other Cues

Not all signs that it is time to go to the chiropractor are physical pains. A few signs that it is time to visit your chiropractor are:

The soles of your shoes are wearing out differently

You have limited range of motion in neck and back

You spend long periods of time sitting

You live an active life

Chiropractic practices may include soft tissue therapy to relax muscles, relieve spasms, and release tension. It will also involve adjustments and realignment with the joints. In some cases, exercises and stretches will be used to increase range of motion and mobility. Chiropractors will use x-rays and MRIs to get a full picture of the problem areas.

There is a myriad of reasons to see a chiropractor. Visiting a chiropractor should not be pushed off until pain or injury makes life harder. Chiropractic care can help eliminate daily aches and pains, as well as decreased risk of injury and increase immune systems. Chiropractic care will help keep your body balanced and improve your overall health.