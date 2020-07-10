How to decide who gets the Covid-19 vaccine first (Opinion)

Suppose the US government can effectively coordinate the mass production and distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine in early 2021. There is already some consensus that frontline healthcare workers, who are most often exposed to infections, they should be vaccinated first to stop the tide. of the pandemic. But in the coming months, we are likely to see other advocacy organizations advocate that a certain profession or group should be next. If we can't learn from last spring's mistakes, like letting states outperform each other with life-saving resources, Americans could face each other. Party competition, rather than cooperation, could define vaccine distribution.
In the lead-up to the Covid-19 vaccine, policymakers have the opportunity to do the right thing by listening to medical scientists and planning carefully. Three considerations can help these efforts.
First, vaccine allocation must be driven by health outcomes and based on solid evidence. Experts argue that well-organized health surveillance can provide "accurate and complete information on the size, distribution, and risk profiles of affected populations." These data can ensure that vaccines go where they are most needed. Evidence-based distribution can also help avoid partisan disputes. In early June, a Pew Research poll found growing differences in attitudes between Republicans and Democrats about the Covid-19 threat. Conservatives reported less confidence in medical scientists than liberals, and opinions diverged on the effectiveness of measures to mitigate the spread of the virus, such as physical distancing.
Actually, Covid-19 doesn't care if you're a Republican or a Democrat, and the effectiveness of a vaccine doesn't depend on political ideology, either. The modus operandi of a virus is the ease of transmission. It will affect whoever hires it, regardless of whether they lean red or blue. This is not the time to doubt the experts. As the leading US public health officials argue, we need extensive testing and contact tracing along with vaccine distribution to assess how the virus is spreading across the country. These evidence-based and health-based strategies can help policymakers maximize the benefits of a vaccine for all Americans.
Second, we must demand transparency and accountability. Policymakers have already moved in this direction for vaccine development and distribution. In late March, Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey and Representative Ayanna Pressley pressured FEMA and the White House Coronavirus Task Force to account for failed decisions in the distribution of EPP. Just over a month later, Senate Democrats introduced the Transparency and Supply of Medical Supplies Act, which explicitly requires increased vaccine production and regular public reporting on national critical needs and resources.
Similar efforts are also underway at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices began public discussions last month, focusing on how to distribute limited vaccines among populations at risk. Its evidence-based targeting is crucial in the fight against Covid-19, but only if policy makers commit to transparency and implement its recommendations. By shedding light on national plans to distribute a Covid-19 vaccine, policy makers will be held accountable and will increase legitimacy in the decision-making process.
Third, we must fight for justice by assigning a Covid-19 vaccine. Some say that the pandemic is the great equalizer, but nothing is further from reality. African Americans represent a disproportionate number of Covid-related deaths. In fact, the CDC reports that ethnic minorities are at increased risk for hospitalization, and the health disparities that result from structural inequality only worsen as the pandemic continues.
Policymakers cannot ignore these realities. They must recognize that vaccine distribution is just one of many opportunities to address these long-standing injustices. Seeking input from affected communities and stakeholders on how to equitably distribute a vaccine is a first step toward justice, as it allows multiple voices to be heard on how to protect health and well-being in the pandemic. But engaging affected communities is also important in developing a vaccine. For clinical trials to be successful, we need diverse participants, including those from underserved communities. Significant engagement could mitigate the mistrust that has long characterized the relationship between people of color and medical institutions.
The United States is at a critical turning point in history, with increased attention to the systemic racism that has defined American politics for centuries. Policy makers must act quickly and decisively so that vaccine development and distribution do not become additional examples of government sponsored racial injustice.
The recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the United States has increased the urgency for a safe and effective vaccine. But, as public health officials around the world can attest, planning for Covid-19 is not an easy task. The situation changes daily as public behavior changes, orders to stay home are imposed and raised, and the virus spreads. However, no matter how difficult planning is, policy makers must be prepared for vaccine distribution.
Developing transparent, health-driven procedures could prevent millions of future Covid-19 cases and deaths; Other policies effectively implemented have already done so. The time for policy makers to act now is guided by the evidence, justice and wisdom of medical scientists.