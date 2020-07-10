How to decide who gets the Covid-19 vaccine first (Opinion)





Suppose the US government can effectively coordinate the mass production and distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine in early 2021. There is already some consensus that frontline healthcare workers, who are most often exposed to infections, they should be vaccinated first to stop the tide. of the pandemic. But in the coming months, we are likely to see other advocacy organizations advocate that a certain profession or group should be next. If we can't learn from last spring's mistakes, like letting states outperform each other with life-saving resources, Americans could face each other. Party competition, rather than cooperation, could define vaccine distribution.

In the lead-up to the Covid-19 vaccine, policymakers have the opportunity to do the right thing by listening to medical scientists and planning carefully. Three considerations can help these efforts.

First, vaccine allocation must be driven by health outcomes and based on solid evidence. Experts argue that well-organized health surveillance can provide "accurate and complete information on the size, distribution, and risk profiles of affected populations." These data can ensure that vaccines go where they are most needed. Evidence-based distribution can also help avoid partisan disputes. In early June, a Pew Research poll found growing differences in attitudes between Republicans and Democrats about the Covid-19 threat. Conservatives reported less confidence in medical scientists than liberals, and opinions diverged on the effectiveness of measures to mitigate the spread of the virus, such as physical distancing.

Actually, Covid-19 doesn't care if you're a Republican or a Democrat, and the effectiveness of a vaccine doesn't depend on political ideology, either. The modus operandi of a virus is the ease of transmission. It will affect whoever hires it, regardless of whether they lean red or blue. This is not the time to doubt the experts. As the leading US public health officials argue, we need extensive testing and contact tracing along with vaccine distribution to assess how the virus is spreading across the country. These evidence-based and health-based strategies can help policymakers maximize the benefits of a vaccine for all Americans.