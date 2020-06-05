How To Do A Reverse Image Search With Google Chrome On Android Or iOS

A reverse image search to find the source of an image found online is not as difficult as it sounds, even when done on an Android or iOS device.

Searching for images using Google is quite easy. However, trying to find the source of an image using the search engine might not be something that most people know how to do. A reverse image search can be helpful for those hoping to use an image for personal, official, or business purposes. Here's a quick look at the easiest ways to do a reverse image search using Google on Android and iOS devices.

Images are a major contributor to content on the Internet, and users often find it difficult to discover the original source of those images. If you are a writer who wants to use a movie you still found online for an article, or a person who wants to share a meme that a friend previously shared as a Tweet, it is always wise to check where the original image came from and to whom it belongs. A reverse search can also be used to find the location in the photograph. Guessing the correct combination of keywords to do a standard search and finding the same image can be time consuming. However, a reverse image search can help and is an easy way to find out where a photograph, illustration or meme started your internet journey.

A reverse image search through Google is unique to the desktop version of the platform. When using a desktop PC, it is quite simple, since all the user has to do is go to images.google.com, click on the & # 39; camera & # 39; and upload the image or provide a URL. While it's not that simple when using a mobile browser, using Google Chrome makes it easier, and here's how to do it.

Reverse image search on Android and iOS

For those who use Chrome as their mobile browser on an Android or iOS device, reverse searching for any image on the Internet is simple. All the user has to do is touch and hold the image to bring up the options menu and then select the option & # 39; Google this image & # 39 ;. However, the reverse search for a downloaded image that the user already has on their phone is a bit more complicated. Android users can do this by going to Google Image Search in any browser and then opting for the desktop version. This can be done in Chrome by clicking the three-dot menu in the upper right corner and choosing the desktop option. Once in desktop mode, use the aforementioned desktop reverse image search option by clicking on the & # 39; camera & # 39; icon.

The same option is also applicable for iPhone users, although there is a slight difference in how to obtain the desktop version. For example, when using Chrome for iOS, select the desktop version listed under 'More'.

Choosing "Google this image" from the context menu is the easiest option, although that only returns results from the same image. However, a Google Lens search also offers similar images, as well as the option to search for a cropped part instead of the entire image. To get the & # 39; Google Lens & # 39; option, the user must go to Chrome: // flags and search for & # 39; Search for images powered by Google Lens in the context menu & # 39 ;. Please enable it to get the option & # 39; Search with Google Lens & # 39; in the context menu.

Desktop versions of the & # 39; Visual Search & # 39; Microsoft Bing and Russian search engine image search Yandex are two other web platforms for reverse image searches that can be accessed through Chrome. Then there is TinEye, which unlike Google Chrome, is a search engine designed exclusively for reverse image searches.

