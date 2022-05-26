YouTube has always been the dominant video website globally, so there are a number of videos uploaded to this platform. When you come across a creative clip or a video with melodious background music, the first thought in your mind is to download and have it. However, YouTube does not provide a download feature on its website. Therefore, it is essential to resort to a handy YouTube downloader to help you with this request. Today, we will present you with a practical tool like this–WorkinTool Video Downloader and introduce you to how to download a video from YouTube via it.

Overview

WorkinTool Video Downloader is a young member of WorkinTool product family. It is quite a lightweight program as it takes only a little PC space after installation. When opening it, you will find an extremely simple interface without any intricate irrelevant features. Therefore, it is friendly enough even for beginners or youngsters.

Well, the main features of WorkinTool Video Downloader are to download videos from and extract audio from YouTube. All the videos are exported in MP4 (.webm) format, while all the audio files are saved as MP3 (.opus) format by default. They are all mainstream audio and video formats for nearly all the present purposes, including PowerPoint presentations, social media sharing, music enjoyment in a music player and more. Meanwhile, batch processing is available so that you will get multiple outcomes with just one click.

More importantly, WorkinTool Video Downloader is completely FREE for users. That means you can enjoy your downloading without any license payment or compulsory registration. Also, you won’t be forced to watch any ads during your downloading and there will be no brand logo inserted into your video.

Features

Two main features are available in WorkinTool Video Downloader:

YouTube Video Download

YouTube Audio Download

Today, we will only focus on its first function.

How to Download a Video from YouTube via WorkinTool Video Downloader?

Open WorkinTool and then visit YouTube to copy the link of the video to download.

The link will automatically be added to WorkinTool and you will be directed to the download page.

Select MP4 in the drop-down box below Format after you see the notification Link Got.

Click Download.

As you can see, it is as easy as ABC, no matter whether you intend to download a video from YouTube or extract audio from it. WorkinTool will nearly process half of your requests automatically and all you need is to select the output format and click Download.

Something More to Say

Is it legal to download a video from YouTube?

Well, it depends. If a video entails copyright-related content, it is absolutely illegal to download it. If it is a copyright-free video or you get permission from the creator, you can definitely download it without any violation of terms and conditions. However, it is strongly recommended not to use the downloaded videos for commercial use, even if they are downloadable.

Why do you need a YouTube downloader?

As discussed above, YouTube does not offer an open downloading service for the general public. And when you visit a place without internet access and you can enjoy videos offline only, a YouTube downloader will be extremely helpful at a time like this.

What is a good YouTube downloader?

Well, it is truly hard to define a good YouTube downloader since everyone has their standards. We can only tell you what a suitable YouTube downloader is. Generally, a suitable YouTube downloader should be easy to use with a simple interface. Also, the downloading process should be effortless and instant, while the output should be exported in high quality. It will be better if it supports processing all your downloading requests in batches.

Conclusion

It will be less challenging to download a video from YouTube and extract audio from it with a handy tool. WorkinTool Video Downloader is an ideal solution as it proves to be easy, convenient, practical and FREE. With it installed on your PC, you get any copyright-free video or audio with minimal effort and in a flash.

Now, are you ready to try WorkinTool Video Downloader?