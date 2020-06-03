How To Download HBO Max On Samsung Smart TVs

Very few smart TVs can download the HBO Max app without the help of another device. Here's how to find the app and download it to a Samsung smart TV.

HBO Max it is now available for download on Samsung smart TVs. In fact, Samsung devices are part of a very limited number of smart TVs on which you can stream AT&T and WarnerMedia's new streaming service directly. For those unsure how to do this, here is a quick explanation on where the HBO Max app is located and how to install it on a Samsung smart TV.

HBO Max launched on May 27 and immediately proved to be great news. This is not surprising considering the brands and franchises that AT&T now owns, following the acquisition of Time Warner, and the potential for content to be available on the platform. However, device compatibility isn't as broad as it probably should be for a service like HBO Max, making it even more difficult for consumers to access the service outside of their smartphone.

When HBO Max was announced, the company confirmed the devices that are currently compatible. While the Amazon and Roku support is noticeably lacking in the set-top bracket, the Smart TV category is even worse. In fact, HBO Max officially only supports televisions with Android TV and those made by Samsung. Although, even Samsung's support doesn't extend to all proprietary models that need to use a 2016 Samsung smart TV, at a minimum.

Finding the HBO Max app on a Samsung TV

As long as you are using a compatible Samsung TV model, downloading the HBO Max app is quite simple. Unlike streaming players that typically run on Android TV, Fire TV, Roku OS, or Apple TVOS, Samsung's smart TVs run on the company's own operating system. The result of this is that the HBO Max must be downloaded directly from Samsung. The app itself, as well as the option to check if your Samsung TV is compatible, can be accessed through Samsung's web listing for the HBO Max app.

To access the application directly on a Samsung television, the user must press the "Start" or "Smart Hub" button on the remote control and then navigate to "Applications". This will direct the user to the Samsung app store and those new to this section may find that they need to login to their Samsung account or create one. Once you are logged in, there is a search icon in the upper right corner that can be used to search for "HBO Max". Click on the application icon to go to the main page of the application and then click on the "Install" button. This will start the download and install the application on your smart TV. If the app is not showing when searching, the Samsung smart TV you are using may not be compatible with HBO Max.

