TikTok has taken the internet by storm since its inception. Initially, it was launched in China in 2016, where it is known as Douyin. Later in 2017, it was launched in the market for ioS and Android as well. Tik Tok is a social media application that hosts short videos of various genres to its users. From pranks, tricks, jokes, dance, etc it’s a hub of entertainment for this generation. Another benefit is that the videos of Tik Tok are of duration from 15 seconds to 3 minutes which don’t let the viewers distract and maintain their interest.

Now, one can see Tik Tok on every smartphone. From a toddler to an adult, everyone is using it in their leisure time for entertainment purposes. However, there’s one disadvantage for users that they can not download or save the video later. You need the internet to play Tik Tok videos. But now with tiktok saver users can download the video for free and watch it later whenever they want.

In addition they also have the option of tiktok mp3 download where users can download videos from tiktok in mp3 form. In this way you can download your favourite music, jokes, etc in mp3 without any charges.

Steps Involved In Downloading Tik Tok Videos For Free

Following are the steps through which you can download Tik Tok videos for free from sssTikTok:

First of all, find the Tik Tok video that you want to download.

Open the website of sssTikTok

Copy the link of the video you want to download

Paste the copied link on the main page of sssTikTok

Press the ‘Download’ button and that’s all

Steps Involved In Downloading TikTok Videos In Mp3

Following are the steps you need to take to download and save TikTok videos in Mp3:

First of all, open the Tik Tok app and search for the video you want to save as an MP3.

You can see a ‘share’ icon visible on the right side of the screen

Tap the ‘share’ icon and then again tap ‘copy link’ on the very next screen.

Next you’ve to paste the copied link at the top of the Page of TikTok mp3 converter.

If you did it the right way, result page will open and you can see a ‘ Download MP3’ link at the bottom of the page

Click it and your mp3 will be downloaded

Benefits Of Using sssTikTok

1.It’s Absolutely Free

One of the main advantages of using sssTikTok is that it allows free download of TikTok videos that you can watch anywhere anytime without any additional charges. Unlike many other apps, it doesn’t hide any additional cost. You can download and save TikTok videos as many as you want without any trouble.

2. Versatile

Unlike many other apps, it is not bound to work only for computers. It works equally well for ioS and Android users. In addition, you can use it on your laptops and tablets as well. The application is designed to work with various systems without any trouble. Now you can download TikTok videos or mp3 in seconds through any device.

3. Convenient

There are other applications available in the market which not only involve hidden charges but also take time to download your favourite TikTok videos. However, that is not the case with sssTikTok. It is fast in downloading videos so you don’t have to wait for hours. You can download your videos in seconds and enjoy.