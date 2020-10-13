How to Download Your Favorite YouTube Playlists?

Today on NewsDio.com, we will take a look at the best way to download your favourite YouTube playlists. I think you already know how big YouTube is. It is the 2nd largest search engine behind Google and one of the top-visited websites.

According to BrandWatch.com, YouTube has over 1.9 Billion logged-in monthly users. The major thing is now 6 out of 10 people prefer online video platforms to live TV and by 2025, half of the viewers under 32 will not subscribe to a pay-TV service. All this is because of YouTube.

YouTube is not only the world’s largest video sharing and streaming site but the second most visited site after Google. According to the latest stats, 500 hours of video are uploaded to the site every minute and watch over 1 billion hours of YouTube videos a day. I think these stats are enough for you to know how big is YouTube.

Now you realize that YouTube is the largest website in the world where you can get all the videos you need. Now let’s get to the topic. We are looking at how to download YouTube Playlist very easily. This is not just about downloading videos from YouTube one by one, it’s about how to easily download a YouTube Playlist of your choice.

If you search on Google, you may find a lot of topics related to these. There are tons of sites available to download videos from YouTube but let me tell you about some of the problems I usually see in them. Here we go.

Most of them can only be used on the web. There is no standalone app for the PC.

There is no option to download videos in higher resolutions like 8K, 4K, QHD, etc.

Some can be used only on Windows and some can only be used on Mac.

It requires money before you can even start using it. No trails allowed.

No options to download YouTube Playlists separately

How to Download YouTube Playlists Easily?

If you’ve ever thought of yourself, then please tell which is the best YouTube Playlist downloader, I should say that SnapDownloader’s YouTube video downloader is the best one. It is a tool that stands apart from all the things I mentioned above. Now let’s learn how to use SnapDownloader to download YouTube Playlists. It is really easier than you imagine. Follow these steps.

Download and Install SnapDownloader from the official website. Activate the free trial of SnapDownloader. If you already have the license, just enter it.

Enter the Playlist you want to Download

Now you have to enter the Playlist you want to download and click search. SnapDownloader will automatically find all the videos from the playlist.

Select the Videos you Want to Download

Now you can select the videos you want to download from the Playlist or choose “Select all” to download all videos from the playlist. Now click the Download button to start the download.

Select the Quality of the Video Instantly

From there, you have the option to select the output quality of the video. You can choose different output quality from different videos.

Look how easy it is. You should know that SnapDownloader is not just a tool to download videos from YouTube but great software to download videos from more than 900 video streaming sites like Vimeo, Twitch, Coub, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Why you are still waiting? Check SnapDownloader and let us know what do you think about it. Let us know through the comments.