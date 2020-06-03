How to Earn Heart Crystals (& What They Are For)

There are weddings on the horizon and heart crystals abound! This guide will explain how to earn Heart Crystals, what they are, and where to use them.

Wedding bells ring as the love season begins for the many villagers of Animal Crossing: New Horizons! This timed event will run through the month of June, and while many players can blaze their own trails and make their escapades a little more romantic in their own way, the game does provide some cool new activities to participate in and things to win. good.

One of these new additions is the heart crystals. While they may look a bit like Valentine's Day candy, they're actually an event-specific coin. The wedding season has just started, but this guide will explain what heart crystals are and what to do with them after you get them.

Obtaining Heart Crystals in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It is difficult to miss the invitation to the wedding festivities in Animal Crossing: new Horizons. The first time the game is turned on in June, the player will receive a phone call from Harvey (along with a bunch of new bugs to pick up). It will invite the player to his wonderful island where the activities of the wedding season can be completed. This, until now, consists of making a photo session for everyone's favorite alpaca couple, Reese and Cyrus.

The crystals of the heart are given after completing the photo session. As of now, up to 11 heart crystals can be obtained per photo shoot. The amount of Heart Crystals that is administered depends on how closely it meets the expectations of the happy couple. This in itself is not too difficult to do (alpacas are simple about what they want for their anniversary photo shoot). Just follow your requests for specific colors and fill the room with decorations, which are available for free for the photo shoot. Take a photo when you're done and you're done!

What to do with heart crystals in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

After a job well done, Reese will hand over the shiny new coin, and the player will be able to use them to purchase Cyrus' wedding related items. New items are added every day (and with new post photoshoots to complete). However, the old items don't go away, so the player can always come back to get that white wedding floor if it's not affordable the first time.

Of course, the player can always bake their heart crystals and use them as decorations in their home. They are quite bright. However, it is probably better to spend them while the Wedding Season is still in effect. At the very least, wedding-specific furniture and decorations can always be sold at Nook & # 39; s Cranny by bells.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available on Nintendo Switch.

