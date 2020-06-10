How to engage preschoolers at Zoom when social bonding is more important than ever

He loved his teachers and classmates, but so far those relationships had been entirely and developmentally appropriate in real life.

Sure, they talked a lot at school, but the special sauce of their relationships was nonverbal. That came from all the hugs, collaboration games, group singing, sitting on the lap and sharing toys.

Now my son was going to have to maintain his relationships with his peers, teachers and grandparents through a medium that essentially did not allow any of it.

Unsurprisingly, his initial foray into online relationships sparked many blank stares and compulsive gadget fidgetiness. But in the past few months, I've seen him evolve into someone who can engage and engage others online.

This is the result of strategic experimentation on behalf of their grandparents and preschool, as well as the necessary improvisation of grandparents and other family members who live far away.

While not a replacement for what he's missing, experts have said that he and other preschoolers can and, when possible, should keep some of their IRL relationships online. It is good for their psychological well-being and that of the adults who adore them.

When our children feel better, we feel better. And in these tough times, as we deal with the pandemic and racial injustice, we could all use a small dose of better.

The benefits of a virtual connection for preschoolers

"Virtual programming is not a substitute for school, but it is a good substitute for connection," said Tovah Klein, director of the Center for Child Development and associate adjunct professor of psychology at Barnard College and author of "How They Thrive." the little kids". "

Online interactions "allow them to see that their teachers are still here, their friends are still here, and their grandmother and grandfather are still here. This relationship piece is very important to young children. It is the foundation of safety and trust".

The benefits increase when the connection is made as part of a regular family routine (or if it's new), Klein said. This reinforces the piece of consistency for children, allowing them to connect consciously or unconsciously from yesterday to today.

Here's how it works at home: Every weekday morning, my son has his regular preschool morning circle at Zoom. The same songs, the same people, and even the same stuffed animals. The children have improvised a tradition of their own in which everyone brags about the loveys they used to bring to school.

Then, around lunchtime, it's reading and music with Grandma Sally, across the country in Massachusetts. Together they choose a book to read at Epic, a children's digital library, which allows them to turn pages digitally. After their reading time, the music-loving boy chooses one or two songs for grandma to play on the cello. The song "ABC" is in high turnover, as are some of Bach's cello suites.

For children this age, who, paradoxically, lack a concrete sense of time and yet have an emotional life whose well-being depends on routine, such permanent appointments provide a sense of security.

"Just being able to see someone they know and do normal things with them can become a really nice ritual" for preschoolers, Klein said. "It is not the same as being together, but it is a bridge until the time comes when we can be together."

Also, while there is no doubt that this is less than ideal, they can still learn.

In recent years, researchers and experts have changed their attitudes towards video chats, separating them from the often maligned "screen time". The American Academy of Pediatrics now recognizes the value of video chats for children of all ages, explaining that any "back and forth" commitment is good for language skills, even through a screen.

Studies have found that young children (1-3 years old) can expand their vocabularies through virtual engagement.

Children who interact with familiar faces can also draw social lessons from video chats, according to Dr. Michael Rich, director of the Children's Health and Media Center at Boston Children & # 39; s Hospital and an associate professor of pediatrics at the College of Harvard Medicine.

"If a relationship already exists and the child has a real life connection to that person, then engagement can create social capital," said Rich.

The interaction becomes even more meaningful if parents inform their children later. Ask your children what they think the conversation was like with their relative, teacher, or classmates. They like me? Were they confused? Or do you think Grandma liked it? The latter will help them flex their very important empathy muscles.

"Explore the residue of that conversation, or morning circle," said Rich, "and help them process and reflect on it.

"If you can get them to understand the interaction, it's helping them develop a valuable habit that will serve them now, and when we get back to whatever it is, the new normal will be."

How to keep preschoolers interested in virtual interactions

Anyone interested in connecting with a young child online should remember one basic rule: their attention span is not terribly long and they are not particularly interested in conversation for the sake of conversation. Unlike your adult friends, it's not a good idea to just call them and expect an easy answer.

Jill Rosenthal, co-principal of Gan Avraham Preschool in Oakland, California, has managed to creatively hold my son's attention for the past few months. She said her school's approach to online participation has involved a great deal of trial and error.

"What it's really about is figuring out how to create shared experiences. You don't want to talk to kids, especially online," he said.

Lessons learned include mixing group setups with one-on-one interactions through messaging applications and even postal mail; to create different offerings that satisfy different interests (think hopscotch, music, outdoor explorations, and story time); and to set the stage beforehand.

"For young children, you need a plan before participating online," he said.

They have found great success in mixing offline experiences with online experiences. For example, a grandfather and a child could color an image for each other while video chatting and then mail the images to each other. Then in a future video chat, they could show each other the pictures and talk about where they want to hang them in their homes.

Or, a teacher and a student or group of students could plan to build some Magna-Tiles while they are on video chat and show each other what they built.

One of my son's favorite online preschool activities was when a teacher placed various items under a cloth napkin and then made one "disappear" when she held up the napkin. The children had to guess what was missing. He re-created this game for weeks, feeling connected to his school and friends, proud of his new party trick, and having fun in the process.

Generational fun

Speaking of fun, adults should also try to have a little.

"Let's not forget that grandparents and teachers should also feel a certain degree of satisfaction," Rosenthal said. "If they can configure it so that there is commitment and connection for everyone, then everyone will benefit from it."

Rich warned parents to keep it short, "Half an hour is too long for a 4 year old."

Additionally, decoding a human in video chat, although not without its benefits, can lead to cognitive overload in people of all ages, though especially children who are still learning how to understand verbal and non-verbal communication. Lastly, don't think of video chat as childcare.

"This is not the way to keep your child busy so he can shower," he said.

Instead, parents should watch their children's response to the video chat so they can better understand what their child is and is not getting and how it could be improved.

Finally, a tip from my mother, Grandma Jona, who lives about five hours south of us and has had to have a video chat relationship with my son alone for months.

She has learned that the most successful interactions with young children tend to happen when expectations are kept to a minimum. She and my son begin their calls with sweet and simple rituals. For example, a favorite involves her showing you her popsicle jar and asking her to choose a flavor for the next time they meet.

Then the conversation unfolds according to your mood, temperament, and interests. Sometimes he wants to see his dog. Sometimes he wants to see his books. Sometimes he wants to see his dinner.

The longest conversations, and the ones that produce the most connection, are those in which she accepts any version of himself that he can display at the moment. He gets an adaptable conversation partner, and she has an opportunity to delight in the wonderful spontaneity of her little grandson. It is a win-win.