How to Evolve Kubfu into Urshifu

Catching and evolving the coveted Kubfu is a task that Sword and Shield fans aim to complete. However, doing so is quite complicated.

The recently launched Pokemon Sword and Shield Allow hardcore and casual fans alike an expansive world of exploration with exciting new additions to the massive list of creatures. The latest addition to the longstanding franchise is the first example of a main line Pokemon title that takes to a great Nintendo console. As players navigate the sprawling Galar region, they will encounter a variety of returning creatures and newly created basts that will test their long-developed abilities. Make the title another quality entry in the long-running franchise or the perfect entry point for new players. Pokemon Sword and Shield It provides fans of the series with a pleasant experience that sums up what makes the series such an adorable experience in the first place.

The success of Pokémon: sword and shield They have given the title some new expansions added to their expansive world. With the new Pokémon, a new exploration area, some returning faces, Sword and shield They are ready to add to your mammoth lists. Isle of Armor expansions offer players a host of new challenges, Pokémon, and just a new area to explore. For fans of the series, this is good news as some classic monsters return and others adopt a new version of Galarian. The most exciting news is the inclusion of a Kubfu, a Pokémon with a rather interesting evolution requirement. This guide will show players how to level up their Kubfu in Pokémon: Sword and Shield.

How to evolve from Kubfu to Urshifu in Pokémon: Sword and Shield

For players excited to level up their Kubfu, it is important to understand how the character evolves. Urshifu has two variations depending on the location where Kubfu trains.

The two different variations of Ursifu depend on the locations a player decides to level up his Kubfu. Each evolution has its relative advantages and disadvantages, and its visual differences. However, it depends on the player's preference as to what form the Pokémon should take.

To evolve, Kubfu players need to train the little Pokémon in one of two locations. The first is the Tower of Darkness and the second is the Water Tower. When trained in the Tower of Darkness, Urshifu will assume his One Strike Style. And in the Water Tower, Urshifu develops his Rapid Strike style.

Pokémon: sword and shield they are available on Nintendo Switch.

