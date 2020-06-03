How to Farm Emeralds (Fast & Easy)

Minecraft dungeons For better or for worse, the effort to acquire a better computer is simplified while simplifying the upgrade process in a little depth. Players are forced to discard their teams instead of hoarding them, as upgrading them is specifically designed for enchantments. The only way to get more enchantment points is by rescuing previously updated items or leveling up to get more.

Related: Minecraft Dungeons: How To Play Co-op Online

Emeralds are used solely for the purpose of purchasing equipment from the blacksmith and the wandering merchant in the camp. Since weapons cannot be physically upgraded in the sense of increasing damage output or equipment level, players must rely on the collection of emeralds to get better equipment and face the Archillegers mobs head-on. This guide will explore some methods for quick and easy farming, and take the stress out of trying to get better gear.

How to grow emeralds in Minecraft dungeons

Emeralds are guaranteed as long as they loot brown vases and chests that appear regularly on missions, around the camp, and when players first load in-game. But from enemies, emeralds rarely fall, which can make it a bit frustrating when it comes to overcoming a power level where players can be trapped. Enemies don't drop new gear as often either, so swapping with the Blacksmith and the Wandering Merchant is the only consistent way to get gear, as received items will always drop in the recommended area to increase the power level. Not all levels have the same drop rate when it comes to chests and vases that specifically carry emeralds. Also, killing enemies can be a hassle, and removing levels takes time, as most of the sudden events that occur in the game require players to kill everything in sight before continuing. Fortunately, the game doesn't exactly discriminate players for playing missions below their recommended levels, so setting the difficulty slider to the lowest setting will save time. But, the easier the difficulty, the less enemies will appear.

Creepy Crypt, which is a secret mission with a large enemy count that can be found very easily, and is a great place to trigger many encounters. There are plenty of switches out there that will trigger ambushes, rewarding chests, and vases to survive. Dead skeletons are also scattered underneath the black shields with a golden cross, so disturbing them also triggers encounters. Rare weapon chests also reward emeralds and generally appear after an ambush. Finally, players must invest in constructions that increase attack speed while increasing damage. The objective is to defeat the enemies and move through the dungeons as fast as possible. Prospector is a must-have weapon enchantment that will increase the chance that emeralds will fall from enemies by up to 300% when maxed out. Rampage is a perk that has the ability to increase attack speed after killing an enemy. Boots of Swiftness is an artifact that increases movement speed with just a 5 second cooldown. Mushrooms increase attack speed, damage, and movement speed for a good period of time, so mopping the floor with mobs should be pretty easy. Some unique weapons like the Diamond Pickaxe specifically increase emerald drop rates, so try looking for them.

Playing with the aforementioned and other enchantments will make cultivating emeralds as fast as possible. Running Creepy Crypt in Default II with Prospector only and no other enhancement will generate around 400-500 emeralds in a single run. Due to the length of the dungeon, this can take anywhere from 15 to 25 minutes, so increasing attack speed, movement speed, and damage can reduce it to about 10 minutes or less per run. Cultivating emeralds at the beginning of the game is a bit dangerous since weapons tend to have only one active enchantment slot. By being lucky enough to get a weapon with two enchantment slots, both with available seekers will accumulate the effect. So earn some levels, reserve some enchantment points for when the appropriate gear scrolls appear and grind those emeralds for a chance to get great items from gear vendors in the camp.

Next: Animal Crossing: How To Catch Great White Sharks

Minecraft Dungeons is available on Xbox, Ps4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 – How to earn credits (The Fast Way)