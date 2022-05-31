Your engagement ring is usually the center of attention until it’s time to select a wedding band for your big day. A wedding band represents your transition from being engaged to getting married, so it is important to find one that pairs well with your engagement ring.

There is no right or wrong when choosing a wedding band, but a clear vision can help you find one you cherish. When selecting the wedding band that signifies your commitment and legal unity to your partner, there are a few things to consider. Ask yourself a few essential questions to smoothen the wedding band shopping process.

Are You Looking for a Perfect Match or Contrast?

One of the key decisions that impact your wedding band choice is whether you’re looking for a perfect match or a contrasting band to complement your engagement ring. The main factors that play a role in this decision are your budget and personal preference. Some people like to play it safe by finding a perfect match. But, a contrasting band will give a more eclectic finished look, so the choice comes down to what you’re expecting from the final aesthetic.

If you’re having a tough time making up your mind, visit a reputable jeweller to compare your options. A trusted jeweller can help you find a band that pairs best with your engagement ring due to their expertise in the industry. You can look at the extensive collection of wedding rings by Alexis Gallery and try some on to determine which style best suits you.

Do You Plan to Wear the Two Rings Together?

Traditionally, most couples wear their engagement ring and wedding band together on the fourth finger of the left hand. This tradition dates back to ancient Rome, where a belief established that the “vein of love” ran directly from the fourth finger of the left hand to the heart. As Western cultures adopted this theory, couples started wearing their engagement rings and wedding bands on the same finger to symbolize their love.

Although many people follow this tradition, there is no strict rule requiring you to wear the two rings together. Deciding whether to wear them on the same finger or different can help you find a wedding band accordingly.

Have You Decided on the Design Details?

When you determine the details of your band, it might be easier to find one that complements your engagement ring. A few things to consider are your material preferences, such as solid gold or diamond. Your choice may depend on the material of your engagement band, especially if you plan on wearing them on the same finger.

You should also consider the width of the band and the shape of the diamonds when paying attention to details. If your engagement ring is low set, you may choose a wedding band with a subtle shape to it so that the two will interlock and not have any gaps between them. Many of your wedding band choices determine how well the piece will pair with your engagement ring.

Will Your Band Match Your Partner’s?

There are no rules dictating that your band should match your partner’s. But, making this decision can help you choose the right wedding band for yourself and narrow down your options.

Many couples choose matching bands to symbolize unity, while others prefer a non-matching band to reflect their style. Both bands seal the same vows and serve the same purpose, regardless of whether or not they match.

Options to match your partner could include selecting the same gold colour, finish or engraving detail.

The best way to find a complementary wedding band is by hashing out the details and trying on a few pieces. Your wedding band will become a significant part of your life, so it is worth the effort to make sure you’re delighted with your choice.