How to find everything Microsoft knows about you

What Microsoft collects

Microsoft could potentially have an extensive record of its activity. Depending on your settings and the Microsoft services you use, you can track which apps you open on your computer, their location, Cortana's voice requests, your searches within the Edge browser, and even the movies you watch.

Microsoft says it collects this data "to help make your experience with our products and services more personalized, useful and fun." OK so.

Privacy panel

Our starting point on this journey is the Microsoft Privacy Dashboard, which is where you can view your activity history and learn more about Microsoft's privacy practices. Touch or click here to access the control panel.

You may need to log in to your Microsoft account to access this page. The overview area will help you get your bearings and put a wealth of privacy-related links and controls at your fingertips. You can set ad preferences, manage apps and services, and control your privacy settings on products like Microsoft Office.

Activity history

Look for the link called "Activity History" and click on it to see what data Microsoft has collected. You can filter the results by data type, such as voice, search, browser, or locations.

If you don't sign in to your Windows device with a Microsoft account, you may not see a lot of data in your activity history. If this is the case, you will receive a message saying, "We have no data associated with this Microsoft account at this time."

If you agree with what you see, take a deep breath and get on with your day. If you're concerned about the data being collected, you can choose to erase it, more on that in a moment.

Download your data

If you wish, you can save a copy of your activity history for posterity. Microsoft warns: “The downloaded files may contain confidential content, such as your search history, location information, and other personal data. Don't download your file to a public computer or any other location where others can access it. "

To get your information, click on the Download your data link. Hit the Create new file button, choose the data you want to download and click Create file. It may take a few minutes for Microsoft to generate the file, but you can download it once it's ready. Just be sure to follow Microsoft's advice and keep your file safe.

Delete your personal data

Back in the main Privacy panel, you will see quick links to view and delete your

browser history, search history, location activity, voice activity, Cortana data, and Microsoft Health data.

You may see some warnings along the way that deletion of data will affect the operation of certain services. It is a personal decision whether you want to delete this data or allow Microsoft to keep it. If you are a big user of Cortana, then you can leave it alone.

You can feel completely comfortable with the information Microsoft collects, or you can protect

your privacy to the extent that you want to delete everything. Regardless of what you choose, it's good to know exactly what data Microsoft controls.

