How to force social networks to respect freedom of expression, or pay a lot

You can expect your speech in Communist China to be suppressed. But in the United States? That should be unthinkable. Unfortunately, it now happens every day in the digital public square.

The goals are often conservative, and we can and should fight by reforming an outdated law adopted long before the rise of social media.

When President Trump hit Hillary Clinton in 2016, big tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter came under pressure from left-wing activists, who blamed them for allowing their choice. These activists demanded that companies implement much stricter content moderation standards, including removing any user posts deemed false, misleading, or "hateful."

Tech guys like Jack Dorsey from Twitter gave in to these demands. The results: YouTube demonetizes and limits the scope of conservative content; Google manipulates its search results to suppress conservative views; Twitter bans Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for posting a video of left-handed protesters threatening violence against him; TikTok prohibits influential pro-life accounts; And Facebook blocks all "misinformation" related to COVID-19, including a published opinion piece that argues that the virus may have escaped from a Chinese laboratory.

Now Twitter has even begun to "verify the facts" of the leader of the Free World and restrict access to his tweets, raising serious concerns about electoral meddling.

Big tech companies occasionally reverse the course of these decisions, but only when the victim is someone with influence. For most people, it is bad luck. In 2019, the White House announced that it had received more than 16,000 credible online censorship reports.

But it gets even worse: our government effectively subsidizes these companies. Thanks to Section 230, a provision of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, Big Tech companies enjoy near full immunity from liability. That special protection would make more sense if these platforms provided a public plaza, allowing users freedom of expression and freedom of expression. But instead, they seem determined to choose winners and losers, promoting the speech they like and suppressing the views they don't.

If so, why provide a demand subsidy? What is there for the American people?

Trump has asked Congress to amend Section 230. The 25-year-old law is not working as it should today, especially when it comes to Big Tech.

My organization, the Draft American Principles, has published a plan for Section 230 reform. We argued that Section 230 should be amended to incentivize Big Tech companies to provide a true digital public square, where freedom of expression. Our proposal maintains Section 230 immunity for most websites, but conditions it on the largest and most dominant platforms on the market.

Consider a company like Google, which has more than 90 percent of the global market share for online search. That kind of power over the free flow of information is incredibly dangerous. With a single algorithmic adjustment, Google could change the course of events.

That should scare us all. But Google, like any Big Tech platform, relies heavily on Section 230 to protect itself from legal exposure. It is a benefit that reinforces its market valuation of almost $ 1 trillion. Google needs that subsidy, and we must prevent the information game from being manipulated.

So let's make a deal.

Our proposal is simple: attach strings to the grant. Market-dominant companies would receive immunity as long as they allowed them to speak on their private platforms that would otherwise be constitutionally protected on a public sidewalk.

Then, instead of relying on some government alphabet soup agency for the app, we'd create a private right of action for users who could demonstrate that their speech was unfairly repressed online.

If a court of law determines that the speech is restricting, a platform would have a choice: pay a fixed amount of damages or, if you prefer to exercise your right as a private company, lose your immunity and open yourself to libel and other liability for the content generated by the user.

We believe the incentive here is obvious. This amendment would strongly encourage market-dominant Big Tech companies to return to the pro-freedom stance they took prior to the 2016 election. And, as a reasonable condition for an extraordinary government subsidy, it would be fully constitutional.

Trump is right. It's time to reconsider our Big Tech approach. Congress should seize this opportunity by fixing Section 230 and protecting a fundamental American value.

Jon Schweppe is the director of policy and government affairs for the American Principles Project.