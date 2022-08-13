Pop up events are quickly gaining traction as a way to activate brands and push marketing campaigns off the screen and into the real world. The most successful pop-up events generate buzz, inject some fun into people’s lives, and create a lasting association with your brand or product.

These tips will help businesses of any size organize a pop-up event that’s sure to attract attention and deliver real returns.

#1 Define Your Goals and Evaluate Accordingly

The first step to accurately assessing the ROI of a pop-up event is a clearly defined and stated goal. In the planning phase, ask what your organization is trying to achieve.

Are you trying to create buzz on social media or with local online publications? Do you want to see the direct conversion of attendees into customers or donors? Are you seeking to boost brand loyalty in customers you already have? Are you hoping to launch an information campaign about your product or service?

Keep your predefined goals front and center when you evaluate the ROI of your events.

#2 Pick a High-Traffic Location

When you go out into the world for a one-time event, you need to meet people where they are or in a location that’s easy for them to get to. Where you go will depend on whether you’re planning for your event to be a destination or a happenstance.

If you’re hoping to widen your audience to people who may not be familiar with your brand yet, it makes sense to pick a very high-volume part of town, such as outside a major transit hub during the weekday or a destination park on the weekend.

#3 Use Portable Digital Billboards

The first step in organizing a pop-up event is making sure people notice you. Portable digital billboards are easy to deploy in outdoor environments, tough enough today to stand up to all kinds of weather and advanced enough to incorporate touch and motion control, gamification experiences, and innovative displays. They’re a great way to communicate to passersby what’s happening, who’s doing it, and why they should stick around.

Larger events like festivals and concerts can deploy a digital signage system that satisfies a wide range of needs, including:

Wayfinding

Communication

Sponsor activations

Advertising

Portable digital billboards can fit events of any size.

#4 Give Visitors a Reason to Stay

Once you have their attention, you need to give them a reason to stick around long enough for you to deliver your pitch. This is where you need to create value for visitors. As any number of pop-up restaurants or food and beverage experiences have made clear, it doesn’t have to be free, but it does have to be exciting.

You might be testing a pop up shop as a one-time event to see how well the location does, generating excitement about a restaurant chain coming to a new market for a weekend, or using a gamification experience to connect with attendees and enhance your brand.

#5Create an Impression of Your Brand

Not only should the experience you create be something that’s fun and impressionable, but it needs to have a clear association with your brand. Some products will be easier to integrate than others, such as:

Food and beverage

Gaming

Tech

Arts & entertainment

However, just any brand can find a way to incorporate a new product into a pop up that associates their brand with a lifestyle.