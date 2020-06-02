How To Get Free Stadia Pro For Three Months With T-Mobile

T-Mobile customers are currently able to get a three-month Stadia Pro subscription for free, so now is a good time to try out the game streaming service.

T-Mobile wireless customers can currently subscribe to Stadia Pro for free, for three months. Stadia Pro is one of the newest game streaming services to come, and while it has met its critics in the past, a three-month subscription is an ideal way for consumers to see if this is the right service for them. .

Google launched the Stadia streaming service late last year. Since then, it has drawn a fair amount of criticism with many seemingly unhappy with the quality of the connection and the lack of variety in the games on offer. Stadia Pro is the premium subscription offered by Google and offers many additional benefits, including better audio and video quality, as well as games that subscribers can play for free.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and orders to stay home, Google recently offered everyone a free subscription to Stadia Pro for the first two months. While it was a good deal compared to the regular one-month free trial, T-Mobile customers now have the opportunity to try a Stadia Pro subscription for a full three months, thanks to the "T-Mobile Tuesday" program from the company. This is a loyalty program that runs every week and offers T-Mobile customers a variety of benefits, including discounts and free products.

How to get free Stadia Pro through T-Mobile Tuesdays

The only real main caveat with the T-Mobile Tuesday program is that you must be a T-Mobile customer with a monthly rate plan. As long as that warning is followed, there is no primary reason why you cannot participate in T-Mobile Tuesday and accept the three-month subscription to Stadia Pro that is now offered. That is, unless you have previously subscribed to Stadia, as the current agreement only applies to new Stadia users. To get started, T-Mobile customers will need to install the official T-Mobile Tuesdays app on their phone. The application is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Once downloaded to the smartphone connected to a T-Mobile wireless account, the application will request a phone number. This is used to authenticate that the user is actually a T-Mobile client and will result in a text message to be sent to the phone; the application will automatically register the text and start the user session.

After gaining access to the application, T-Mobile customers will discover that each Tuesday the application offers a small selection of gifts or discounts. However, since these are limited-time promotions, T-Mobile customers must act quickly to secure the deal they want. For example, you can access the three-month subscription to Stadia Pro by clicking on the Stadia banner and then tapping "Save". Customers have until next Tuesday to physically tap the button to save the promo code to their account, and then they have until June 16 to apply the discount and start the Stadia subscription. It's also worth bearing in mind that this is a subscription that automatically converts to pay. Therefore, users will want to make sure they actively unsubscribe from Stadia within three months, to avoid Google charging them $ 9.99 per month.

