How to Get Started as a New Player (Tips & Tricks)

Dead Island is a zombie survival RPG created by Techland and published by Deep Silver. The main characters are at Banoi Island Hotel & Resort, where the army is suspected of testing a biological warfare weapon called Pathogen HK (Kuru). This infection quickly spreads across the island, but the main characters discover that they are immune when a zombie bites them and nothing happens. Sam B, a successful New Orleans rap star, performs there at the resort before the outbreak. Logan was a former pro-soccer star sent there to promote a blood boost. Purna was a security guard at the complex, and Xian Mei was an undercover spy sent to spy on the wealthy Westerners who remained at the complex.

Related: Dead Island 2 PS5 & & Series X Probable Release According To Job Post

There are walkers, thugs, infected zombies, suicide bombers, ram, float and butcher in Dead Island. Some of the zombie types can be a big challenge if the player is not careful. Not only that, but there are also uninfected humans who have become psychotic from the outbreak and will attack everyone and everything that comes near them. Soldiers, punks, policemen, prison guards, raskols, and Afran soldiers are the main types that players will encounter as they travel around the island. Fortunately, there isn't much variation with them other than the weapons they use. But the player should not underestimate any of them as they can and will kill the player. To survive in Dead Island The player can use these simple tips and tricks.

Dead Island: How to start as a new player (tips and tricks)

The most important thing for a player is to find a main character in Dead Island They work best and use weapons that the character specializes in. With Sam B blunt weapons are the best to use as they are his specialty and he has special perks to enhance the power of blunt weapons. Logan is the throwing expert, so throwing knives and machetes is the way to go as he has a unique boomerang advantage where certain thrown weapons will return to his hand. Purna is a weapons expert, so any type of weapon will work best for her, although automatic rifles are recommended. Xian Mei is a blade expert, so weapons like katanas and war swords do wonders for her as she has her own unique advantages when using blade weapons. Modifications are also important with weapons. Sharp weapons work best with toxic modifications, blunt weapons work best with fire modifications, and throwing weapons work best with electrical modifications.

The next thing players want to do is use certain weapons on certain zombies in Dead Island. With fast-moving zombies like Butchers and Infected, players shouldn't be using weapons like axes and mallets as they take longer to deal with their damage. However, those weapons work very well in Walkers and Rams. Instead, players should try to use faster weapons that deal damage like canes, pistols, and claws. In general, any type of weapon can be used for the Floats, but players must exercise extreme caution when using firearms, since the Float can vomit on the player and his vomit is highly flammable, so the player will have a high probability of catching fire. if they use fire mods. With Thugs and Rams, hit them in the back and try to remove the Thugs' arms as the Thug's main weapon is throwing players through the area and injuring them. Any weapon can be used on Suiciders, but players must put some distance between themselves and the Suicider to minimize the risk of damage as the Suiciders explode.

Ryder White is the final boss in Dead Island and it is the most powerful zombie with which the player will have to fight throughout the game. It is fast and bullets do not prevent it from charging forward and damaging the player, unlike other types of zombies. It is recommended to use a fully upgraded high-level auto rifle with the stryker rifle mod, as the player needs to deal as much damage as possible before reaching them. If the player has a charge of fury ready, then he should also use it in Ryder. It is the last zombie that players in the game will have to deal with, so don't worry about using up all the ammo or wasting a load of fury.

One last tip to play Dead Island is to go through every nook and cranny and grab every bit of stuff the player can. Those small amounts of money add up quite a bit and that streak tail the player found in a dumpster can be used to create a deadly modified Death Stalker weapon. The money that the player will get from completing missions will not be enough for the large amount of weapon repair that he will have to do, much less to upgrade and buy better weapons. There are many places across the island with groups of suitcases and bags containing pieces of money that can add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars. If the player is thorough in their search, they will even find hidden weapon modifications scattered across the island.

Dead Island It is a fast and exciting game, but it can be difficult when the player is not sure what to do. They must choose a character they work well with, grab weapons that the character specializes in, modify weapons, and do an exhaustive quest to get out alive in this action-packed zombie game. There will be no weapons for the first time in the game unless the player is lucky, so he will have to upgrade with melee weapons. The player must also observe how much ammunition they use because it increases rapidly when fighting a mass of zombies. Don't be afraid to use molotovs and an occasional grenade, either. They can be noisy, but when players take on wave after wave of the undead, throw-away weapons with splash damage come in handy. Use these simple tips and tricks, and the player is sure to become a brutal zombie killer.

More: Dead Island Riptide: Tips and Tricks for New Players

Dead Island It is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Pokémon Sword & Shield: How to catch Kubfu