How to get stressed-eat right while taking nutrition into account during quarantine





In the United States, about 1,709,243 people have so far been infected with COVID-19. As states reopen and people are asked to quarantine after crossing borders, the numbers continue to rise. Isolating ourselves intermittently or for a long period is our safest bet against the disease. This stressful situation comes with anxiety and that triggers in us unhealthy habits like overeating to calm our minds. Eating sandwiches with fries and hamburgers may seem helpful for a while, but in the long run they could increase the risk of chronic disease. However, you can also add immune-boosting nutrients to the junk food you eat, especially since quitting the habit entirely is a Herculean task. Here are some tips to keep in mind when trying to combat this urge to eat stressed out during quarantine: Keep healthy snacks at your fingertips. Remove all processed snacks from your pantry and replace them with healthy snacks. Keep them in easy-to-reach places when you need it. Keep a fruit basket in your pantry instead of snacks. Plus, you can store celery sticks and carrot sticks in the refrigerator, which you can eat along with a dip. Do something special

You can make a healthy snack with a treat and make something special using your favorite snacks. For example, you can add maple syrup to banana pieces or add a little chocolate sauce to the slices. Alternatively, you can also add some nuts and milk to the frozen banana pieces for a nice little dessert to lift your mood.

Stay Hydrated "Drinking ice cold water during the day or flavored water helps curb the need to eat all day," said registered dietitian Anne-Marie Davee. Exercise Portion Control "I would just look at portion sizes and add colorful vegetables to your plate. Make it a treat once a week," said Davee. He also added that people should consider turning to their favorite fruits and vegetables when seeking comfort instead. Prepare nutritious comfort foods If you feel like eating sweet pasta or spaghetti, you can make some healthy additions like sweet potatoes and tomatoes. You can also add vegetables to a bowl of chicken soup.




