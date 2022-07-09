A credit card can be a valuable financial tool if used correctly. Credit cards can be a great way to build your credit history and earn rewards, but it’s important to understand the features of your credit card and use it responsibly. There are a few tips on how to get the most value out of your credit card, so keep reading to learn more.

Why should you use the Amex Platinum Card?

If you’re looking for a new credit card, you’re in luck. No other card comes with as much perk-potential as the Platinum Card from American Express. These perks include access to airport lounges, a $200 annual airline fee credit, and a $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit. Cardholders can also earn 5x points on airfare and hotel stays, making it an excellent choice for frequent travelers. In addition, the Platinum Card also offers a sign-up bonus of 100,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 on purchases within your first six months of card membership. Another benefit of the Platinum Card is that it doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees, so it’s a great card to use when traveling abroad. The American Express Card also offers cellphone protection. This insurance program covers the repair or replacement costs of your cellphone following damage or theft, up to a maximum of $800 per approved claim, twice yearly. In order to be eligible for cellphone protection, your cellphone line must be listed on a wireless bill, and the prior month’s wireless bill must be paid by an eligible card.

What other benefits does the Platinum Card offer, and how can you get the most out of them?

There are many benefits of the American Express Platinum Card. These benefits include a rewards program, travel insurance, and a concierge service.

The American Express Platinum Card membership rewards program offers cardholders rewards for spending money on the card. These rewards can be redeemed for various items, including cash back, gift cards, and travel.

The Platinum Card American Express Travel insurance includes trip cancellation and interruption insurance, baggage loss and delay insurance, and travel accident insurance. This insurance can help cardholders protect their investment in travel.

The American Express Platinum Card concierge service can help cardholders with various tasks 24/7, including travel arrangements, restaurant reservations, and gift shopping. This service can help cardholders save time and hassle.

Use the AMEX Card to your advantage.

A credit card can be a powerful financial tool when used correctly. By following a few simple tips, you can get the most value out of your card and use it to your advantage.

Use your AMEX Card for significant expenses. If you need to make a large purchase, like a car or a home, using a credit card can be a smart way to finance the purchase. By taking out a loan and using a credit card to pay for the purchase, you can get a lower interest rate on your loan.

Use the AMEX Card to build your credit score. If you have a good credit score, you can use a card to improve it even further. Using your credit card and paying your bills on time can show lenders that you’re a responsible borrower. This can help you get approved for a loan or a mortgage in the future.

Use a card that earns bonus points on everyday spending categories.

One of the best ways to get value out of your credit card is by using a card that earns bonus points on everyday spending categories. This could include groceries, gas, or utilities. Using a card that offers bonus rewards in these categories, you can quickly rack points without making any extra effort. These points can be redeemed for travel or other rewards.

American Express offers bonus points for everyday spending. In addition to the bonus points, American Express also offers a wide variety of benefits that can be used to make your everyday spending easier. These benefits include extended warranty coverage, purchase protection, and roadside assistance. Using a credit card responsibly can help improve your credit score, leading to lower interest rates and a better overall financial standing.