How to Grill a Father's Day Meal Like a Pro, According to Michael Symon

Gentlemen, light your grills!

Father's Day has become synonymous with outdoor cooking and with the lifting of pandemic restrictions in the US. In the US, this weekend may be one of the first in months that small groups will be able to meet, at a healthy distance, of course.

But there are still plenty who may be celebrating indoors, or on a Zoom call with family and friends, and shouldn't be left out of the grilled and smoked food that so many are looking forward to this holiday.

That's why we asked chef Michael Symon to share a classic barbecue-style meal that can be grilled or baked, so diners can feel those summer vibes no matter what. The former Iron Chef has been busy producing his new "self-shot" show, "Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out," which premiered on the Food Network last week and is available to stream via the Food Network Kitchen app.

Symon told The Post that versatility is one of the main goals of his show.

"Look, we are (cooking everything) outside on the grill, but it's also very easy to do inside," he said.

Of course, the Food Network celebration has already filmed this weekend's episode, so you can spend time with your family on Sunday.

This year, he plans to put its father to work, more or less.

"We are going to do a cooking video with me and my dad making hamburgers and things outside on the grill," he says.

"My father likes to say, 'I'm going to teach everyone how to make hamburgers this year,'" says Symon. "I'm like, 'Oh boy!'

"My father's most famous dish when we were little was frying hot dogs with potatoes and laying eggs, and calling it a 'hot dog hash'."

Like many this year, your Father's Day will not be the same as always.

"Until about five years ago, on Father's Day, we all went to play golf together," he says, referring to his father and grandfather, who recently passed away at a remarkable 102.

"My grandfather was an amazing cook," says Symon.

His father's hot dog hash will not be on the Father's Day edition menu of "Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out". (We know it's a disappointment.) Instead, Symon says, it goes with a higher theme, though it's a longtime family favorite.

"Everyone is a fan of salty candy," he says, pointing to the gooey ribs with a sweet salty sauce he shares here with The Post. (In the episode, he also makes a giant, roasted, sweet, and salty cookie.)

However, the decadent holiday menu will not be without balance. "I just had to make sure I had some vegetables for my wife," Liz Symon said of his wife. "She is trying to keep us healthier."

Sticky ribs

Makes 4-6 servings

4 pound bone-in beef ribs, cut into individual bones

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 ounces low calorie beer

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup soy sauce

¼ cup tomato sauce

¼ cup Dijon mustard

¼ cup rice vinegar

2 tablespoons freshly grated ginger

2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes

2 garlic cloves, minced

Chopped fresh coriander, to serve

For the outdoor grill method:

Prepare a charcoal grill using the snake method: Stack the unlit coals around the perimeter of the grill, forming a semicircle and leaving an empty space in the center. Light a few coals at one end so that the "snake" begins to burn slowly. Fill a metal tray with about 1 cup of water and place it in the empty space next to the charcoal. This helps maintain moisture.

Season ribs liberally with salt and pepper and set aside.

Combine the liquid ingredients, sugar, spices, garlic, and some salt and pepper shakes in a medium saucepan and mix until smooth. Simmer over direct heat and cook until reduced by a third, about 30 minutes.

Place the ribs bone-side down on the grill over indirect heat. Close grill and cook, brushing ribs with frosting every 30 minutes to an hour. Be sure to keep the grill temperature between 275 and 350 degrees F. If the temperature gets too hot, shut off the grill airflow; If the temperature cools, open the grill airflow.

When an instant read thermometer registers 200 degrees F, which can take 3 to 3.5 hours, remove the ribs from the grill, wrap them in aluminum foil, and let sit for 10-15 minutes. Reboil the remaining enamel over low heat for several minutes. Decorate the ribs with the coriander and serve with the remaining frosting on one side.

For oven method:

Alternatively, you can bake the ribs on a rimmed baking sheet in a 300 degree F oven for 3 to 3.5 hours. The steps to make the enamel are the same.

Bonus: Rubbing spices

Use the Basic Rub formula as the basis for a DIY spice mix with your favorite flavor combinations. The recipe and variations below are written as a ratio, allowing cooks to scale as needed.

Basic rub

"This touch goes well with any meat. It's tasty and bold, and it has a lot of flavor without overpowering the meat, ”says Symon.

2 parts kosher salt

2 parts black pepper

1/2 part celery seed

1/2 part ground coriander

Pork dough

"There is something magical about pork and paprika," says Symon. “Wear the type you want: sweet, strong, smoky. Either will work for a strong kick and a buttery finish. "

5 parts Basic Rub mix

1 part of paprika

Lamb rub

Lamb and oregano – tried and true combination. Adding oregano to the base dough gives the lamb a salty, herbaceous flavor that breaks up any matching flavor there may be, ”says Symon. "This is also great for meat."