In the education system, we learn and grow, along with teaching and learning, exams also play an important role. Exams are conducted to assess students’ knowledge and understanding of the academic subjects of their respective courses or class. Along with theoretical subjects, students also have to study the applicative ones. For example

Physics

Chemistry

Economics

Business studies

Accounts

Mathematics

All these subjects are filled with figures, facts, calculations, numbers, simplifications, theorems, and laws. And this is why they are applicative subjects. Dealing with this is complex and hectic for students. Let us discuss some effective tips that students can follow to prepare well, face lesser applicative difficulties and score high in these subject exams.

Tips for students to prepare for applicative exams

1. Use technology for preparation

Many times understanding the applicative topics from textbooks become difficult for students. To overcome this problem, technology helps to a great extent. By using a suitable online teaching app, students can access several audiovisual tools like educational videos, modules, demonstrations, picture cards, PowerPoint presentations, visual graphs, notes, and more. With the help of visualization, students tend to understand the concepts better and quicker. This helps students with effective exam preparation.

2. Practice as much as possible

Applicative skills and command over subjects like physics, chemistry, economics, and mathematics can be achieved easily. Constant efforts, consistency, and patience are required. For effective exam preparation, try to practice numerical word problems, equations, derivations, simplifications, and graph questions of the applicative subjects as much as possible.

Start the exam preparation early. This will help you to wind up the syllabus timely and use the remaining time for multiple revisions and effective practice sessions. Start solving the questions from the main textbook, later go for practice exercises in guides or on online educational sites. Stick to the quote that practice makes a man perfect.

3. Have a good command of formulas and equations

In physics, chemistry, mathematics, economics, and other applicative subjects, every lesson is filled with formulas, units, equations, and derivations respectively. Include effective memorization of formulas in your preparation strategies. Make formula charts and notes. Stick this chart near your study table to re-look and revise them from time to time. This will make studies more systematic and easy to approach. With formulas on tips, finding solutions to the questions becomes easy.

4. Ask doubts from the teachers

While studying and exam preparation, facing doubts and queries is common for all the students. Make sure for proper doubt resolution. To seek a clear and in-depth understanding of the applicative topic, ask doubts from the teachers. You can also ask them to arrange separate doubt classes for reteaching and helping with the complex topics.

5. Solve sample papers

By using a suitable app to teach online, students can easily access sample papers and previous year’s question papers. This will help students to get an idea of how much they know, what is their current learning status and what more needs to be done for improvement. Also, effective sample paper practice helps students to find out the important questions repetitively asked.

Tips to follow while appearing for an applicative exam



Read the questions properly, use the given values to find what is asked

Many students don’t read the questions properly. Being in a hurry, feeling stressed, panicking, or sometimes overconfident, all these factors lead to poor reading skills. This makes students solve the applicative questions incorrectly in the exam. Just make sure to read the questions carefully. See what values are given in the question. Later think, and apply an appropriate way or formula. This will help students to solve correctly.

Don’t panic, think calmly

There are chances of getting some questions that you are not familiar with, or are a little complex. Don’t get stuck on such questions only. Avoid panicking and think calmly. First, move to the questions that you know how to solve correctly. Once done with them, in the remaining time, come for the questions left earlier. Now try to recall the right formula or content that is relatable to the questions. Write something instead of leaving the questions unattempted.

Recheck your calculations for accuracy

In applicative subjects like physics, chemistry, maths, etc students get several numerical word problems and simplifications. Here you use plus, minus, division, multiplication, signs, and other operations. During this, making calculation errors is common among students. To avoid these silly mistakes and score well, make sure to recheck. Make out at least fifteen minutes to recheck the calculations and revise the answers framed. This will help students to assure accuracy and good scores.

Conclusion

Physics, chemistry, mathematics, computer science, and economics are some of the common application subjects. For many students preparation of facts, figures and applications become difficult. However, by following the above-mentioned tips, students can effectively prepare for applicative subjects. We also discussed a few tips that students must keep in mind to attempt the applicative paper effectively and accurately.