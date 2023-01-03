The holidays are undoubtedly the best time of year to try out new entertainment, new forms of entertainment that take our minds off things and take us away, if only for a short time, from the problems and stress that characterise our lives for the rest of the year.

These are short periods of escape that people look forward to with trepidation, almost with anxiety, as if they harbour a secret fear of not being able to enjoy it to the full, and consequently having to wait until the next holiday period to savour the real fun.

We are so caught up in the frenetic pace of our daily lives, between work, travel destinations, family and social commitments, that we do not devote enough time to ourselves, to planning the activities we will do during our holiday periods, with the real risk of ruining one of the most precious times of the year. In fact, a holiday enjoyed to the full, with full satisfaction, leaves an immensely pleasant and stimulating feeling, thus fuelling people’s motivation to resume their daily routine and their work, even the most tiring or oppressive.

A holiday experienced only half-heartedly, on the other hand, will generate discouragement that will inevitably have repercussions also on people’s private and professional lives, leaving them substantially dissatisfied and eager to make up for lost time with extra activities, which will automatically lead them to neglect their work and perhaps even lose it if they are not careful.

A strategic approach

All that is needed in such cases is a strategic approach to the problem. In addition to having to move well in advance, booking air transfers and possible stays even two or three months before departure, people will need to have the foresight to work out a sort of plan B, extra activities to try out in any case, even in the unfortunate event that your trip, for some reason, is postponed or cancelled.

During the holidays you can enjoy yourself immensely even without going on big trips in foreign countries, even staying at home, and with very insignificant outlays of money. In order not to risk missing out on all the opportunities for fun during your holiday, we suggest that you identify at least two or three activities that you can also experience in your own country, without having to travel far, and that will allow you to experience the time of year when you are not busy with your work intensively and profitably.

One of these activities could be exploring places near you that you have never had the opportunity to visit, and which could provide you with unforgettable mornings or afternoons. You don’t have to know your destination in advance: you could even decide to get in your car and drive to an unknown location, preparing to fully savour everything you discover (and the taste of surprise will be even more intense, should you come across something unexpected).

During your holiday, you might also decide to learn more about alternative lifestyles, such as that proposed by the international Hare Krishna movement. Their temples are now widespread in every corner of the world, even in Bangkok, in Thailand, and if you are lucky enough to be there on a Sunday, you can try their very tasty vegetarian dinner, which is usually offered free of charge to all present.

Fun at home

But real fun can also be found at home, on the screen of your mobile phone. Online games have now become so numerous, so exciting, that the user will be spoilt for choice. If you are a fan of the shooter genre, you will find at least three or four options in your mobile phone store that will satisfy you and keep you pleasantly occupied for a few hours a day.

The same goes for fans of sports and strategy games, which are now such a popular genre that you won’t know exactly which game to start with. Even gambling enthusiasts will find everything they want online, just like online poker, known in Thailand as โป๊กเกอร์ออนไลน์. These portals provide an impressive selection of online casino games that will entertain and satisfy every person, adapting beautifully to people’s different tastes. Thanks to the possibility of playing from the comfort of one’s own home, in a perfectly safe and legal manner, these games have essentially erased the differences between virtual and land-based casinos, pushing the industry to a new level of development.

No one deserves to spend their holidays on the sofa, not knowing what to do, looking sad and lost. One’s amusements must be planned well in advance, or their enjoyment will be constantly postponed, procrastinated, finally getting lost in the void.