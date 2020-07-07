How to Help a Black-Owned Business at # BlackoutDay2020

Or, if they do, limit their purchases to black-owned companies.

Small black-owned companies are often more financially vulnerable than others, with smaller cash reserves to survive in difficult times. And now times could not be more difficult. In Following a pandemic and protests over the murder of George Floyd by the police, they they are in danger on all fronts.

Do you want to help support them? Here are some shapes.

The most obvious and critical way to help Black-owned companies survive, of course, by buying their products and services. Shop and eat at Black-owned stores, and buy gift cards for friends and family to spend to your favorites

To find Black-owned businesses near you, there are directories, such as how east of Dobobo. You can also check the membership list at your local Black or African American Chamber of Commerce.

"Now is the time for Americans to show that they really appreciate inclusion. Spend money on less fortunate and disadvantaged businesses where it can have an immediate impact. Be aware of where you are spending your money," said Kenneth Kelly, president of the National Bankers. Association, a voice for minority banks to help revitalize economies in underserved areas.

Set up a GoFundMe page

That's what supporters of the popular Sammy & # 39; s Avenue Eatery in Minneapolis did. "We currently have a GoFundMe community created! I would suggest that others take the initiative to do so because it is very difficult to ask people for money! "Owner Sammy McDowell said.

Spread the word

Let people know why the black-owned companies you support also deserve their support.

"It is an even more important time to post positive reviews of your experience. Just because people are on their phones so much because they are at home, that can drive traffic," said Apollo Woods, who created OKC Black Eats, a marketing department. Platform to draw attention to black-owned restaurants and culinary artists in the Oklahoma City area.

Woods believes that video testimonials are the most effective because people can see and hear their enthusiasm.

Call directly

For restaurants that have takeaways and deliveries, before automatically ordering through a third-party delivery platform like GrubHub or Seamless, try calling the restaurant directly because it will prevent the business from paying a portion of their sales in fees.

"They may not have a sophisticated ordering system. But each will work harder to take their order," Woods said.

Offer your services as a volunteer

If you have critical skills that may be helpful to a small business, for example, if you are an electrician, painter or carpenter, or an accountant or lawyer, ask the owner if their services could be helpful.

For companies that suffered damage during the protests, can volunteer to help with cleanup. Or, for example, if you have a glass business, you can offer a new store window for free.

"I grew up in a small town in Oklahoma. They all took care of each other," said Woods. "Have a good heart."

Take a position

There's a petition called the 15% Pledge that you can sign if you think retailers should pledge 15% of their shelf space for products made by Black-owned companies.

Why 15%? Black people make up almost 15% of the United States population, according to the most recent estimates from the Census Bureau.

Provide useful information

Many small black-owned businesses may need financial lifelines for some time while the consequences of the coronavirus continue. Let them know about state or local government small business loan or grant programs or private organizations.

For example, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) has an ongoing small business grant program open to all, but the organization has a special interest in supporting minority homeowners operating in underserved areas. .

Hello Alice, a free online business consulting platform, has allocated more than $ 200,000 from its emergency grant fund to award $ 10,000 grants to black-owned businesses. That amount is likely to increase as the company continues to raise funds. Hello Alice has also partnered with Verizon to launch Black's proprietary Business Resource Center.

Starting in July, the online payment platform Finli will offer $ 500 grants to black-owned businesses in education and enrichment, such as those offering art, music, yoga, dance, or martial arts classes.

And the National Business League, founded by Booker T. Washington in 1900, has created a digital platform for all Black-owned companies to find contracting opportunities, financing opportunities, and private and public sector clients looking for suppliers. NBL will also launch a global business directory owned by Black that anyone can use.

Both the platform and the directory will launch on July 21.