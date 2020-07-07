How to Help a Black-Owned Business at # BlackoutDay2020

Or, if they do, limit their purchases to black-owned companies.
Small black-owned companies are often more financially vulnerable than others, with smaller cash reserves to survive in difficult times. And now times could not be more difficult. In Following a pandemic and protests over the murder of George Floyd by the police, they they are in danger on all fronts.
Do you want to help support them? Here are some shapes.
The most obvious and critical way to help Black-owned companies survive, of course, by buying their products and services. Shop and eat at Black-owned stores, and buy gift cards for friends and family to spend to your favorites
"Now is the time for Americans to show that they really appreciate inclusion. Spend money on less fortunate and disadvantaged businesses where it can have an immediate impact. Be aware of where you are spending your money," said Kenneth Kelly, president of the National Bankers. Association, a voice for minority banks to help revitalize economies in underserved areas.
Contents
Set up a GoFundMe page
Spread the word
Let people know why the black-owned companies you support also deserve their support.
Woods believes that video testimonials are the most effective because people can see and hear their enthusiasm.
Call directly
For restaurants that have takeaways and deliveries, before automatically ordering through a third-party delivery platform like GrubHub or Seamless, try calling the restaurant directly because it will prevent the business from paying a portion of their sales in fees.
"They may not have a sophisticated ordering system. But each will work harder to take their order," Woods said.
Offer your services as a volunteer
If you have critical skills that may be helpful to a small business, for example, if you are an electrician, painter or carpenter, or an accountant or lawyer, ask the owner if their services could be helpful.
For companies that suffered damage during the protests, can volunteer to help with cleanup. Or, for example, if you have a glass business, you can offer a new store window for free.
"I grew up in a small town in Oklahoma. They all took care of each other," said Woods. "Have a good heart."
Take a position
Why 15%? Black people make up almost 15% of the United States population, according to the most recent estimates from the Census Bureau.
Provide useful information
Many small black-owned businesses may need financial lifelines for some time while the consequences of the coronavirus continue. Let them know about state or local government small business loan or grant programs or private organizations.
Both the platform and the directory will launch on July 21.