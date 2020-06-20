How to hide photos and videos from your phone's camera roll

Only in the USA In the US, 230 million people are active users of social networks. Think of all the posts, photos and videos that are shared every day.

If you didn't listen, Adobe finally released a free Photoshop Camera app for iOS and Android. Use artificial intelligence to clean your photos. Tap or click here to watch a quick video showing how the free Photoshop app works and the direct links to get it on your smartphone.

Maybe you're finally fed up with ad networks and big tech companies that collect data about you. It is an impossible task to completely erase your fingerprint, but there are many steps you can take. Touch or click here to see how to remove yourself from the web.

For some privacy on your smartphone, start with your photos and videos. You can keep certain things hidden regardless of what type of system you have. That's how.

How to create hidden folders on iOS

Apple allows you to create hidden folders containing photos that are invisible to anyone who uses your phone except you. They are removed from your main albums and galleries.

GET INTELLIGENCE: Stop scrolling and scrolling and scrolling. Touch or click for easy trick to find any photo on your phone.

This is how you can hide them:

Throw the Photos application on your iPhone or iPad.

application on your iPhone or iPad. Touch the album you want to view.

Tap Select in the upper right corner

in the upper right corner Select the photos and videos you want to hide.

Tap on the Share button.

button. Choose Hide from share sheet menu.

menu. Confirm that you want to hide the photos and videos.

To find your hidden photos and videos, scroll down to Other albums and touch Hidden. The photos you have hidden from view will be stored here. You can display a file by touching the Share button and selecting To show.

This trick takes photos from your main albums, but you will need a third party application to lock them with a password. Touch or click here for my selection.

How to create hidden folders on Android

Depending on the phone model you have, the instructions will vary. Here is the most common way to hide your files through Google Photos in Android stock version:

Open the Google Photos application on your smartphone.

on your smartphone. Select the images you want to hide.

Tap on the three dots icon in the upper right corner.

in the upper right corner. Tap Move to file in the drop down menu.

This hides your photos and videos in a separate folder (called Archive, in this case). You can access this from your main Google Photos menu, but the content of this folder will not be included in any of your other feeds.

How to create hidden folders in Google Pixel

Google Pixel has a slightly more in-depth process for hiding files. Here we'll explain to you how to do it:

Open the Records application on your device.

application on your device. Tap on the three-line ico n in the upper left corner.

n in the upper left corner. Select the name of your device from the menu.

Tap on the three dots icon in the upper right corner.

in the upper right corner. Choose New folder .

. Enter .nomedia as the name of the folder.

Tap OK.

Now, you will have a new folder to hide your files. Here's how to move them:

Open the Records application on your device.

application on your device. Tap on the three line icon in the top left-hand corner.

in the top left-hand corner. Tap Images from the menu

from the menu Open the folder where your images are stored. This generally falls under the camera.

Touch and hold the photo or video you want to move, and touch other items you want to move after choosing the first one.

Tap on the three dots icon in the upper right corner.

in the upper right corner. Tap Move to .

. Tap on the three line icon in the top left-hand corner.

in the top left-hand corner. Select the name of your device from the menu.

Tap the .nomedia folder that was created.

Tap on the Move button in the lower right corner.

All the files you select will be moved to this hidden folder that will not appear in your feeds.

SHHH Setting up Do Not Disturb is a simple way to stop all those annoying notifications when you need to focus. Touch or click to know how to configure Do not disturb and how to exclude specific contacts on your Android.

How to create secure folders on Samsung phones

Samsung allows you to hide files in secure, password protected folders.

Open the Configurations application on your device.

application on your device. Scroll down and tap Biometrics and security .

. Tap Secure folder .

. Follow the instructions that appear and enter your Samsung account information.

Set up your Secure Folder, including security type, automatic lock and if you want the folder to be hidden.

When the secure folder is created, open the Gallery application

application Touch and hold the items you want to move to Secure folder .

. Tap on the three dots icon in the upper right corner.

in the upper right corner. Choose Move to safe folder from the dropdown menu.

Once you're done, your secure folder will be in your App Drawer for easy access. You do not have to keep it hidden as it is password protected. Impressive, Samsung.

What questions about the digital lifestyle do you have? Call Kim's national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station . You can listen or see The Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet, TV or computer. Or tap or click here to watch Kim's free podcasts.

Copyright 2020, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.