The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed the usual rhythm of life for millions of people around the world. Companies are massively transferring employees to remote work, planned events are being disrupted, and social activity is going deeper and deeper online. The specialists of NewsDio talk about tips that will help you hold a successful call online with iMind.

Preparation for a call online with iMind

No activity can be done successfully without proper preparation. Check out the following hints to get ready for any issue.

Select date and time

Don’t forget to notify your audience in advance about when and what time the conference will take place. When choosing, remember the time zones – after all, among the participants there may be people not only from other cities but also from other countries.

Preparation of materials

Prepare the necessary materials:

illustrations;

tables;

documents;

presentations.

Compared to the usual conferences, nothing changes here, but the technical characteristics of the platform should be taken into account.

Check machine readiness

Test audio and video quality on your PC/laptop/smartphone platform beforehand. This is an absolute must-do for an online conference, regardless of its size.

Check your readiness

Incredibly, sometimes even such a trifle as a dead laptop or the lack of a charger can lead to the disruption of an online event. The possibility of such force majeure should be excluded.

During an online event

The way you conduct a call online with iMind says a lot about your professionalism and experience. No matter what your aim for the conference is, you should be 100% ready.

Check connection

At the start of a video conference, be sure to check that the participants have no problems with the audio and video broadcast. Checking will help you avoid technical issues, and your audience will not have to be distracted during the event.

Start on a positive note

A capacious introductory word will help determine the expectations of the participants from the conference, involve them in the process, and set them in the right way. This is especially important now, when, due to the overwhelming level of stress and informational noise, it is difficult for many people to distract themselves from depressing thoughts and switch to a working wave.

Communicate

After each block of information, be sure to check with the audience whether everything is clear to them and answer the questions that have arisen.

Encourage guests to share their thoughts, address attendees by name, and allow yourself to be interrupted. In a word, do everything so that the conference remains a conference, and does not turn into an online lecture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t hesitate and call online with iMind

By getting used to holding online conferences you’ll be prepared for any event:

job interview;

date;

webinar:

group call;

meeting with friends;

many more.

Of course, every one of us used to talk via video conference services with relatives, colleagues, and clients. The current situation is different in that online contacts have become the only forced form of communication.