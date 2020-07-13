How to improve outdoor workouts this summer, according to a celebrity trainer

Don't worry if the coronavirus pandemic changed your exercise routine, because summer is here and with it comes the season of outdoor exercise.

Whether you are a fitness fanatic for running outdoors or a gym buff who hopes to return to your favorite facilities, there is always room to improve your health and wellness game. Celebrity trainer Don Saladino told Fox News how to step up outdoor workouts for the best results, why exercising outdoors can make a difference, and how to tone up, right at home.

To begin, explore your territory to determine a safe and designated training space

"You want to make sure that during the course of your training you will not come into contact with too many unknown people or animals," Saladino advised. "Be sure to research the area, even if it's your own lawn, looking for sharp objects so you know your space is safe."

"If you're going to a public place, it's important to make sure you wear a mask, and if you're going to touch a step or bench to exercise, try wearing training gloves that you can clean up afterward."

From there, plan your sweat session. An easy way to start? Sprints

“Personally, I have enjoyed running more during this time in my garden. Sprinting is a great way to lower blood pressure and build fast twitch muscles, "said the celebrity trainer." You can have fun with your family running or seeing who can do more things from one place to another. "

Of course, you could solve it from the comfort of your home, but it doesn't offer some of the amazing benefits that the outdoors offers.

“Outdoor training offers great benefits, like doing something barefoot on the grass. By doing this, you are doing what some call & # 39; grounding & # 39; or & # 39; grounding & # 39; Saladino explained. "It connects us better to the environment, transfers electrons from the ground to the body, and has been shown to help sleep and reduce pain."

But before venturing out for sunbathing and vitamin D, put on sunscreen safely.

To really make things better and be responsible for his fitness goals, Saladin also suggested downloading a training app.

“First, download a training program from a site or an app like mine on the Playbook. There are so many great coaches who have designed programs that will help you get better without the need for gym equipment, ”he said. "Or maybe tune in to a coach that interests you online for a concert on Instagram."

"Doing unique workouts that you are unfamiliar with can be fun and make training more interesting," continued the coach, whose famous clients include Blake Lively, Ryan Reynold and Sebastian Stan. "But I would say at one point in time you will want to find a multi-week program that fits your wishes because if you just apply the same stimulus over and over again with a workout, you will stabilize."