



Apple recently purchased licenses for several new fonts on macOS Catalina. But since they are an optional download, you may not even realize that you can access them for free.

Reported by Guru Typography, the new system fonts were licensed from type foundries, including Commercial Type, Klim Type Foundry and Mark Simonson Studio. To view and install optional fonts, follow these steps.

Install fonts in Catalina

Throw the Font Book application on your Mac.





Select All sources in the sidebar.





Browse the list of fonts and select the gray fonts you like. Gray indicates that they are disabled or have not yet been downloaded.





Right-click (or Ctrl-click) on the selected font and choose Download (font name) from the context menu. Alternatively, click on the to download button in the font preview window.





New font options include Cinnamon (16 styles), Domaine (6 styles), Founders Grotesk (17 styles), Graphik (18 styles), Produkt (8 styles), Proxima Nova (12 styles), Public, Sauber Script, and Quotes Tapas.

This article, "How to Install New Free Mac Fonts on macOS Catalina," first appeared on MacRumors.com

