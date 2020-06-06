There are many ways to earn loot in Fortnite, but the easiest is to claim a Twitch Prime bundle. This guide will show players how to do it.

One of the funniest aspects of playing. Fortnite you are unlocking new cosmetic items. There are many different ways to earn new content, such as completing missions and gaining levels in the battle step. Fortnite However, you have another great way to do it: link a Twitch Prime account.

the Fortnite Twitch Prime packs have gifted players with all sorts of new items over the years, including skins, new spikes, and even fun emoticons and dances. This is a great way for players to earn new loot without trying too hard. This guide will show players how to link their Twitch Prime account.

How to link Twitch Prime and Fortnite

The first thing players will want to do is make sure they have a Twitch Prime account. If someone has an Amazon Prime account, they also own Twitch Prime. You just need to go to the Twitch Prime page in the Twitch settings tab. So it's easy enough to click on the box to Fortnite and log in. Once players connect accounts in this way, they can claim the loot currently offered. Players only need to open their locker in-game and acquire their new loot.

Current Twitch Prime Fortnite packages

Even though there have been two different Twitch Prime packages, players will only be able to unlock the most recent one. There has been no new information on whether Fortnite plans to add more packages in the future, but for now this is what players have the option to collect:

Twitch Prime Pack # 2- This bundle will give players the Battle Royale Trailblazer outfit, as well as True North Back Bling, Tenderizer Pickaxe and Freestylin & # 39; Emote.

Those who claim the Prime package will be able to use it between a PC and their console. Unfortunately, they won't be shared between a PlayStation and Xbox account, so players will have to choose only one console if they own both. The good news is that players don't have to pay Twitch Prime indefinitely to maintain this content. Players can claim this during a free trial or only pay for a month and still keep loot forever.

Fortnite playable on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones.

