Not feeling your best affects you both mentally and physically. You might feel sluggish, tired and not be able to focus. You might also get sick more often and feel like you constantly have a case of the sniffles. Chronically feeling under the weather can also exacerbate feelings of anxiety or depression, which then makes you feel even worse. Thankfully, there are ways to improve your health and get back to feeling like yourself. Read on to learn some of the healthiest habits you can implement today.

Clean Up Your Diet

If you are feeling poorly, you need to look into your diet. The food choices you make affect you physically and psychologically, so eating unhealthy food can take its toll. Swap out high fat foods for healthier alternatives, and ditch sugary soft drinks. They contain no nutrients and can cause digestive issues.

Lower Stress Levels

Feeling a little stressed can help you perform when under pressure. However, constantly feeling like you’re walking on a tight rope can actually kill you. High levels of stress can increase your blood pressure, which increases your risk of stroke and heart attack. The best way to alleviate stress is to confront it head on. If your job is the source, you need to find another one. If it’s relationship issues, you need to speak to your partner or family and fund a resolution.

Gain Financial Footing

Not having financial security can make you sick, literally. It causes mental and stress that puts your life at risk. In turn, your personal and professional relationships may suffer. What’s worse is if something does happen to you, your loved ones and possible business partner may suffer financially as well. In addition to paying off debt or getting financial counseling, you may want to look into your life insurance, specifically insurable interest. There are plenty of online guides you can review, however, insurable interest simply involves the beneficiary’s financial impacts if you suddenly pass, leaving them in distress.

Sleep More

If you’re sleeping less than eight hours a night, you need to change to that immediately. Lack of proper sleep influences both physical and cognitive performance. Make optimizing sleep a priority every night of the week, not just on the weekends.

Cut Out Toxic People

Dealing with toxic people is draining. It can make you physically ill and mentally worn out. Let the guilty party know that there is no room in your life for negativity. If they do not respond, you might have to cut them out completely.

Exercise More

You should be getting at least 150 minutes of cardiovascular exercise each week, or 30 minutes a day. Being active is an immediate mood booster and lowers your risk of chronic medical conditions, like diabetes and heart disease. The best part is you do not need to schlep to the gym to get in shape. You can take evening walks; post a sport you enjoy or do at-home workouts. You can even break your exercise up into 10-minute increments throughout the day.