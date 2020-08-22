How to Live it Up in Retirement Without Burning Through Savings

Being retired is both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, there’s getting old. And then there are special perks, like senior shopping hours and Social Security.

But retirement is not just about aging. It’s the ultimate reward for a hardworking man or woman; the ability to spend his or her elderly years relaxing and not worrying about earning money. But at the same time, not working also means that you need to be calculated about where you’re spending your funds.

But just because you’re living frugally, that doesn’t mean you can’t have an amazing time during your retirement. This article will walk you through some of the best ways to have the time of your life without spending an arm and a leg to pay for it.

Explore the World… or the Country

What places are on your bucket list? Retirement is the best time to visit them.

Travel is one of the great pleasures life has to offer. But it’s one that many people find it difficult to take advantage of early in life. For one, travel can be expensive. But it also entails a commitment that many working people’s schedules can’t accommodate.

Retirement is the perfect time to find great deals on flights and hotels. Some of the best ways to save money, no matter where you travel, include:

Bundling flights, hotels, rental cars, etc.

Traveling light to avoid checking your bags

Flying into bigger, busier airports with more traffic

Looking for flights at odd hours (late at night, early morning)

Opting for a layover to save money—and potentially see an extra city!

Another option? Travel domestically. Get yourself a car you can afford, a map, and hit the road!

There are many beautiful sights to see right here in the US. If you can’t afford an international trip, or you want to keep your sights local, a road trip is a great idea.

Enjoy Your Home; Leverage its Value

Being retired doesn’t mean you need to stay home all the time. But it does mean that you will spend more time in your home than you did when you were working. It’s finally time to reap the full value of the home you’ve spent so long paying for.

Considering investing further in your home and engaging in projects to increase its value. Perhaps you can finally get to the DIY projects you never had time for!

Your home can also be an incredible source of funding.

For example, think of a retired banker in Dallas. With a reverse mortgage in Texas – or wherever you happen to be located – homeowners over the age of 62 can turn their hard-earned equity into cash. And while everything is bigger in Texas, reverse mortgages work basically the same way in nearly every state in the United States.

Optimize Your Saving—and Spending

Budgeting is essential. For anyone trying to live frugally, you need to monitor your finances and keep a watchful eye on your income and spending. To do so, consider using premium budgeting software, or even just keep analog notes.

However you track it, there are two main components to a successful budget:

Minimal spending

Maximum savings

And these two practices go hand in hand. While there are several special savings secrets you can follow, the general principle is always the same. Buy only what you need and try to get the most out of every purchase. That way, you’ll reduce waste and maximize efficiency.

Spend Quality Time with Your Family

One of the biggest drawbacks of working full time is not getting to spend enough time with your family. As you reach retirement age, you’ll want to maximize the amount of time you get to spend not just with your partner, but also with your children.

A simple night spent with your now-adult children is a great, affordable highlight of any week.

It’s also never a bad idea to spend time with your grandkids. Take them out for a long drive, enjoy a delicious meal together, or settle in for a night watching scary new horror movies. Whatever you enjoy doing together, retirement will allow you to spend the most time doing it.

Enjoy Your Retirement, Carefree

Following these simple tips, you’ll be sure to have an amazing time during your retirement. The best things in life are free, and these practices help you enjoy what’s most important. Plus, by saving money, you’ll never have to worry about your savings running out.

Make the last chapter of your life the best one!